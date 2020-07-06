Advertisement

Alayah Robertson signs with LC

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Alayah Robertson signed to play for the Louisiana College Lady Wildcats.

“It’s very special to me,” Robertson said. “I’m glad that I have everyone here with me. I’m happy that LC thought I was good enough to come and play for them.”

You’ll remember her being named an Athlete of the Week finalists in December.

This past season Alayah earned First Team All-District honors while averaging 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals per game.

“She’s worked really hard to get to this time in her life,” Lady Indians head coach Debbie Johnson said. “There is still a lot of hard work to do.”

Tioga is just six miles away from LC, which means it’ll be easy for her family to see her play.

“It’s great,” Robertson said. “I can still be around family, spend time with them, and not be too far. I have a big support system. I try to make every game that I can. They’re always there and are the loudest ones in the crowd.”

Before she signed, her grandfather talked about how far she’s come. After being cut from her elementary team, Alayah worked harder than before.

“I’ve grown mentally and physically in playing the sport,” Robertson said. “I feel like I’ve become a better player.”

The Lady Wildcats have now added another local product to their roster.

