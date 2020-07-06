Advertisement

Alexandria suspects arrested for child molestation, sexual battery

Joseph Chapman and Jennifer Chapman
Joseph Chapman and Jennifer Chapman(RPSO)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Two Alexandria residents have been arrested for multiple counts of child molestation and sexual battery.

On July 3, around 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Park Avenue in reference to a sex offense involving a juvenile. Officers determined that the offense occurred in June 2015.

Joseph Chapman, 58, and Jennifer Chapman, 41, both of Alexandria, were arrested and charged with seven counts of child molestation and seven counts of sexual battery.

Five children have been taken into state custody by the Louisiana Department of Child Services.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

