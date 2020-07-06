Advertisement

Attorney: Facebook post claiming Derrick Stafford granted new trial, about to be released, untrue

Current post-conviction attorney addresses social media post by previous defense attorney
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A post-conviction attorney currently representing Derrick Stafford, the former deputy city marshal serving 40 years in prison for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, says a Facebook post by Stafford’s former defense attorney claiming that a new trial has been ordered is untrue.

Stafford was sentenced in March 2017 for the shooting death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the shooting of his father, Chris Few, back in Nov. 2015. The shooting happened during a traffic stop in which Stafford and Norris Greenhouse, Jr. were later arrested and charged. Stafford appealed his conviction to the Third Circuit, but the appeals court upheld the conviction and sentence. The Louisiana Supreme Court denied a writ application on the case in Nov. 2018.

On Sunday, Jonathan Goins, who represented Stafford during his trial in Marksville in 2017, posted a Facebook post claiming that Stafford had been granted a new trial in Avoyelles Parish by Judge William Bennett.

“Because of the valiant efforts of Attorney Chris LaCour, Attorney Eric Santana and the entire legal team, Mr. Derrick Stafford has been granted a new trial,” the post read. “Judge William Bennett signed the Order for a new trial only because there was not a unanimous jury verdict following his original trial. The verdict was 10-2. As we all know, you now need a unanimous Jury verdict in the State of Louisiana to convict someone. In any other State, Mr. Stafford would have left that courthouse with his Family because the jury verdict was not unanimous. Nevertheless, He should be home soon on bond as he awaits the new trial. #TheDefenseNeverRests”

Jonathan Goins Facebook Post
Jonathan Goins Facebook Post(Facebook)

In the post, Goins referred to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision “Ramos v. Louisiana,” in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that verdicts in criminal trials must be unanimous. Questions over if the decision is retroactive are still being debated.

But, calls to the Clerk of Court’s Office and Judge William Bennett’s office in the 12th Judicial District Court for Avoyelles Parish conflicted with Goins’ post. Both the Clerk of Court’s Office and the Judge’s office told News Channel 5 that a motion for a new trial based on the Ramos decision was not in their system.

We reached out to Eric Santana, one of the attorneys Goins listed in his Facebook post as being responsible for securing the new trial. In a phone interview with News Channel 5, Santana told us he and co-counsel, Barry Ranshi, are Stafford’s post-conviction attorneys and that Goins’ post was incorrect. He said he and his team were still working on a motion for a new trial and were about three-quarters of the way finished, with a goal of getting the document filed before the end of the year. Santana told us that Goins did not consult with him on the Facebook post and he demanded that it be removed.

“It does somewhat put a wrench in things, right? You can’t predict what a judge is going to do, even if you feel very confident about it,” Santana said in an interview. When asked about why Goins would post the message, he told us he had “no idea.”

We also spoke to Ranshi who gave us this statement: “I had absolutely zero knowledge of this Facebook post until the family texted me with this info. The first time I spoke to Mr. Goins was last night. I immediately called Mr. Goins and I informed him that I am the attorney of record and I filed no such motion other than a motion to enroll.”

We reached out to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office as well about the post. Prosecutors Matthew Derbes and John Sinquefield both argued the case on behalf of the State back in 2017. The AG’s Office told us they couldn’t comment.

By mid-morning on Monday, Goins removed the Facebook post. We were able to reach him for comment. He told us the post “was very inaccurate” and “misinformation.” Calls for comment to Chris LaCour, who was Goins’ co-counsel during the trial and who is also listed in the Facebook post, have not been returned.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hemp farms trying to come to Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville's city council continues to educate themselves about hemp farms before making a decision.

VOD Recordings

Quarantine Babies?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Doctors are expecting a "COVID baby boom" following the months of quarantine during the pandemic.

News

LC grad prepares for Boston Marathon, race held virtually as COVID-19 precaution

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A CENLA college graduate is still preparing for the Boston Marathon after the coronavirus cancels the in-person competition.

News

Judge: Harry Silver can attend meetings virtually

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
He will return to City Council virtually on Tuesday.

News

Judge: City, City Council must accommodate Councilman Harry Silver

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
A federal judge has ruled that the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria City Council must accommodate Councilman Harry Silver (District 4) by allowing him to attend council meetings virtually. The decision dropped Monday evening from Judge Dee Drell.

Latest News

News

LDWF schedules drawdown for Larto/Saline complex

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex

News

Interview: David Michael Williams on running for District 9 judge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Brooke Buford speaks with Attorney David Michael Williams about his decision to run for District 9 Judge.

News

Dr. Holcombe reflects on Fourth of July COVID concerns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Brooke Buford speaks with Dr. David Holcombe, who discusses his concerns as America started its Fourth of July celebrations in the middle of a pandemic over the weekend.

News

Ochsner Health provides safe swimming tips during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Is it safe to share a pool with others during the COVID-19 pandemic?

News

Selling Hemp in Vernon Parish

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Hemps farmers could be on their way to Cenla after the plant became legal in 2019. Many people are familiar with the plant's distant cousin marijuana, but local politicians say more research needs to be done before they move forward with a farm.

News

Swimming safety tips during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
With all this hot, summer weather we're having many of us are hitting the pool. But some of you may be wondering how safe is swimming during a pandemic?