Advertisement

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after monthslong battle against coronavirus

Broadway actor Nick Cordero died at age 41 after a monthslong struggle with COVID-19 and severe complications from it. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.
Broadway actor Nick Cordero died at age 41 after a monthslong struggle with COVID-19 and severe complications from it. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.(Source: Instagram/amandakloots/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) - Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero died at age 41 after a 95-day struggle with COVID-19 and complications from it.

Amanda Kloots, Cordero’s wife, announced his death Sunday night on Instagram, where she had been providing updates on his health since he was hospitalized in March.

“Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband,” wrote Kloots in her post.

Cordero faced severe complications from the virus, despite having no pre-existing health conditions. He spent weeks on a ventilator, suffered septic shock, mini-strokes and had to have a leg amputated.

He awoke from a coma in May but afterward suffered more setbacks.

Kloots told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday that Cordero would likely need a double lung transplant. She had previously said the illness had damaged his lungs so severely they looked like he’d been smoking for 50 years.

View this post on Instagram

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

A GoFundMe set up in April to help Cordero, Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, has raised more than $680,000.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway's Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of "Bullets Over Broadway," for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in "Rock of Ages."

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in "Waitress" on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale."

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Lilyhammer” and he had a role in the film “Going in Style.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: moments ago
|
The FDA warns that hand sanitizers using methanol, or wood alcohol, instead of ethanol could be hazardous to your health.

National

Trump calls NASCAR ‘noose’ controversy a hoax, says removal of Confederate flag lowered ratings

Updated: 9 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday morning tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.

National

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

National Politics

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the automated calls for collection of government debt.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA adds to list warning of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more hand sanitizer products that may contain methanol it recommended people not use.

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

News

Public meeting set to discuss Dresser environmental assessment

Updated: 1 hour ago
LDEQ will host a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

National

Suspected bubonic plague case reported in China’s Inner Mongolia region

Updated: 2 hours ago
While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Weather

7/6 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morning Forecast