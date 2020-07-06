Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen can be reached at 1-800-821-3737 or jvananglen@ap.org. Administrative Correspondent Rebecca Santana can be reached at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org.

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

ATLANTA — The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities searched Monday for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in near a flashpoint of recent protests. Police identified the girl killed on Saturday night as Secoriea Turner. And officers returned to the scene late Sunday to investigate another shooting, steps away from where Secoriea was shot, that left one person dead at the scene and two others injured, news outlets reported. SENT: 620 words. AP Photos. AP Video.

WITH: BC-US—HOLIDAY WEEKEND VIOLENCE-VICTIMS — From San Francisco to South Carolina, a spate of shootings claimed the lives of people celebrating or just taking a drive over the Fourth of July weekend.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ATLANTA MAYOR

ATLANTA — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, tweeted. Bottoms, in her first term as mayor, has risen to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been noted for her earlier criticism of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on his slowness to order Georgians to shelter in place and his quickness to lift that order. SENT: 400 words. AP Photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — The number of COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals rose to nearly 2,000 on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases statewide approached 100,000 people, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Officials have said many more people who are infected aren’t being tested. The increase in hospitalization continued even though the number of new test results predictably slackened over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Local and state officials say they expect a crush of new people getting tested this week, though. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 680 words. AP Photos.

OBIT-CHARLIE DANIELS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Charlie Daniels, who went from being an in-demand session musician to a staple of Southern rock with his hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke. He had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013 but continued to perform. By Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 900 words. AP Photos.

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM

LOS ANGELES — The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has resurrected a beacon of hope during nationwide protests. In recent weeks, countless rallies were held from D.C. to Seattle with arm-locked protesters of different races reciting the song’s lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people. The demonstrations throughout the U.S. were ignited by the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. By Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 1,000 words. AP Photos. AP Video.

ELECTION 2020-LATINOS

WASHINGTON — The Spanish-language ads for Joe Biden used the same slogan to contrast him with President Donald Trump — “los cuentos no pagan las cuentas,” a play on words that roughly means “telling stories won’t pay the bills.” But the narrator for the version that aired in Miami had a Cuban accent. In Orlando, Florida, the accent was Puerto Rican. And in Phoenix, it was Mexican. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is hoping to capture pivotal states by pushing Latino turnout rates higher than when Hillary Clinton was defeated in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,000 words. AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-BREAD DOUGH NOOSE — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop were fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRAGON CON — Organizers of a popular sci-fi, fantasy and gaming convention in Atlanta have announced that the in-person event — Dragon Con — will be canceled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

BKL-WNBA-OLDER COACHES-VIRUS RISK

NEW YORK — Mike Thibault knows he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age. The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the virus-delayed WNBA season. Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including three over 65 — which puts them in the higher risk category, according to the CDC. No other major sports league has as high a percentage (41.6) of head coaches over 60. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 690 words. AP Photos.

BBN--BRAVES-MARKAKIS OPTS OUT

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has opted out of the 2020 season. The 36-year-old Markakis said he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and then was swayed by his telephone conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has fever and other symptoms. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITALS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If South Carolina’s coronavirus infection and hospitalization numbers continue rising at their current rates, hospitals will likely have to implement a medical surge plan to add 3,000 more beds for patients, the state hospital association said Monday. Health officials in South Carolina announced 1,505 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Monday, as the spread of the virus showed no sign of slowing after the July 4 holiday weekend. By Michelle Liu. SENT: 540 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA PRISON

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 100 inmates have been infected with COVID-19 in a South Carolina prison where one inmate has already died from the disease caused by the coronavirus. According to numbers on the website of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 124 inmates at the Tyger River Correctional Institution have been diagnosed with the disease. That represents the largest outbreak throughout South Carolina’s prison system and about one-third of the 322 total infections reported among its inmate population as of Monday afternoon. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 340 words. AP Photo.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND VIOLENCE-VICTIMS

UNDATED — A 6-year-old computer whiz. A young mother working for a better home for her kids. An 8-year-old who loved to make dance videos. From San Francisco to South Carolina, a spate of shootings claimed the lives of people celebrating or just taking a drive over the Fourth of July weekend. By Christopher Weber. SENT: 1,220 words. AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

—GATOR ATTACKS WOMAN — A South Carolina woman is being treated for injuries after being attacked by an alligator in her neighborhood.

EXCHANGE-ESSENTIAL WORKERS-LETTERS

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Cashiers Kamryn Ashley and Sherry Redmond were having a rough day working at Big Lots at 339 Bypass 72 NW because of the high humidity in the building. Ashley said the protective masks, which they had to wear all day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not help with the heat. Their day got a lot better when a shy 12-year-old girl from Simpsonville, Kentucky named Julia Dandurand gave each a thank-you letter for being an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. Redmond recalled Dandurand’s grandma and mother telling her to give them the thank-you letters. By Jonathan Limehouse, The Index-Journal. SENT: 440 words.

SPORTS:

TEN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-DROPPED PROGRAMS

UNDATED — The promise of college tennis lured Abhimanyu Vannemreddy from his home in India to the United States, where he settled in at Winthrop University in South Carolina. Now he’s pondering his future thousands of miles away from his family as financial reality crashes down on his sport. Winthrop announced last month that both its men’s and women’s tennis programs will be dropped because of budget woes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis has been hit hardest among college programs as athletic departments nationwide ponder cutting sports to save money. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 990 words. AP Photo.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-ALABAMA SENATE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday stepped up attacks against his Senate primary rival, accusing former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville of hiding and being unprepared for Washington. Sessions, speaking in Montgomery at the start of a statewide swing ahead of next week’s runoff, accused Tuberville of hiding by refusing to debate despite initially promising he would do so. He also criticized Tuberville’s handling of the case of a football player accused of sexual assault and his involvement in a hedge fund where his partner pleaded guilty to fraud. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 600 words. AP Photo.

TRUMP-BUBBA WALLACE

WASHINGTON — NASCAR’s layered relationship with President Donald Trump took a sharp turn Monday when Trump blasted the racing organization for banning the Confederate flag and wrongly accused the sport’s only full-time Black driver of perpetrating “a hoax” when a crew member found a noose in the team garage stall. Trump suggested Bubba Wallace should apologize after the sport rallied around him after the noose was found in his assigned stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Federal authorities ruled last month the noose had been hanging since October and was not a hate crime. By Jill Colvin and Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,050 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINO LAYOFFS

BATON ROUGE, La. — A casino operator has reported plans to lay off nearly 1,150 workers at Louisiana locations next month, the latest job losses to hit casinos in the wake of coronavirus-related economic shutdowns. About 161 workers for L’Auberge Hotel and Casino in Baton Rouge are expected to be laid off and 441 additional workers are set to be let go at the L’Auberge Lake Charles casino, according to Louisiana Workforce Commission notices filed by Pennsylvania-based company Penn National Gaming. The company also runs Boomtown Casino in Harvey, where nearly 200 employees are set to be laid off by Aug. 15, the state filings showed. Nearly 350 workers at the Margaritaville Resort Casino run by Penn National Gaming in Bossier City are also expected to be laid off. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA EDUCATION — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that nearly $49 million in federal virus response aid will pay to boost internet access for students, offer digital textbooks and help with other education budget needs.

— FATAL SHOOTING-MONTGOMERY OFFICER — An off-duty police detective in Alabama was fatally shot on Monday.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — The federal government is setting up fivenew drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Louisiana’s capital city region, which is seeing spikes in confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease. Baton Rouge’s mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, said most of the sites will open Tuesday and operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a goal of testing as many as 5,000 people a day. Even as Baton Rouge planned for ramped up testing, New Orleans’ health director worried about what she said were strains on testing capacity. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 690 words. AP Photo.

PRISON GUARDS-BEATING SENTENCES

NEW ORLEANS — Four former officers at Louisiana’s maximum-security prison have been sentenced for their parts in punching, kicking and stomping a handcuffed and shackled inmate and in plotting a cover-up. The convicted ringleader, who yanked the inmate’s leg chain to send him facedown onto concrete, got more than nine years. The lightest sentence was probation for a guard who stood by as others beat the inmate in January 2014 and then agreed to say he kneed the inmate to get him under control after the man spat on and fought with him. By Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 500 words.

PREGNANT ENDANGERED GORILLA

NEW ORLEANS — One of the critically endangered gorillas in the New Orleans’ zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll” to hold her future offspring. Thirteen-year-old Tumani’s training “doll” doesn’t look anything like a gorilla because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart, the Audubon Zoo’s chief veterinarian, Dr. Robert McLean, said Monday. Instead, a rugged section of canvas firehose tubing has been woven roughly to the proportions and weight of a 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) newborn gorilla. By Janet McConnaughey. UPCOMING: 450 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE AID APPLICATIONS

UNDATED — The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. In the first weeks of the pandemic, the number of new applications fell by nearly half compared to last year’s levels, fueled by a precipitous decline among students at low-income schools, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The numbers have risen as states and schools have launched campaigns urging students to apply for aid, but they remain down overall from last year. By Collin Binkley and Larry Fenn. SENT: 980 words. AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— FIRST BLACK WOMAN OFFICER DEAD — The first Black woman to serve as an officer in the New Orleans Police Department has died.

— AUTO INSURER-RATE CUT — Louisiana’s largest auto insurer is slashing its rates again, as fewer drivers are on the road because of the coronavirus outbreak.

— CLERGY ABUSE-ARCHDIOCESE BANKRUPTCIES — An organization of victims of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy is seeking dismissal of a bankruptcy filing by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

SPORTS:

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

UNDATED — After four months of waiting and planning, the NBA bubble is ready to be tested. The first six teams — Brooklyn, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Utah and Washington — are scheduled to arrive Tuesday at the Disney complex. Another eight teams arrive Wednesday, the last eight arrive Thursday, and with that training camps will be on the cusp of beginning. If the plan works, all teams will be at Disney for at least 5-1/2 weeks and some teams will be there for more than three months. “I’m not very confident,” New Orleans guard Brandon Ingram said. “But they’ve got us going ... so we’ll see.”. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words. AP Photos.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi Senate leader and a protest organizer are speaking out against Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’s tweet Sunday that the “liberal media” is ignoring new coronavirus cases that could have been caused by protests and blaming the state’s recent surge on holiday barbecue parties. You’re “being messy, loud, and wrong. per usual. ... if you want to have dialogue, use it,” tweeted Maisie Brown, an 18-year-old from Jackson who helped organize a protest that drew thousands to the capital in June after the killing of George Floyd. “this isn’t the time to be divisive & demonize people who got out to change. we were masked! up! where’s yours?” By Leah Willingham. SENT: 630 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday he is isolating himself after coming into contact with a member of the state House of Representatives who tested positive for coronavirus last week. In a tweet Monday, Reeves said he received a coronavirus test himself and is awaiting results. “Best thing for all: if someone you know gets the virus, isolate until your test comes back at least. That’s my plan,” Reeves tweeted. “Stay safe and stay smart.” By Leah Willingham. SENT: 360 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-GOVERNORS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show. The governors of at least eight states — including Mississippi — have ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Both Republicans and Democrats, their associated companies’ loans ranged from $150,000 to more than $11 million. It is legal for businesses owned by elected officials to apply for and receive the loans, which are forgivable if used to preserve jobs. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— RESIDENCE HALL RENAMED — A university in Mississippi removed the name of a former president from a residence hall after a petition called the man a segregationist.

SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BASEBALL TO GOLF

BILOXI, Miss. — A baseball park in Mississippi has been re-purposed as a small golf course during the COVID-19 outbreak. WLOX-TV reports that MGM Park in Biloxi made the conversion after the local minor league team, the Shuckers, shut down for the season because of the new coronavirus. For now, the baseball field has become a nine-hole chipping course. In the late afternoon, the stadium becomes a venue for target golf. Golfers can aim for targets on the field from each of two party decks. SENT: 210 words.

