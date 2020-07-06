Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau at 334-262-5947 or apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau at 504-523-3931 or nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau at 601-948-5897 or jkme@ap.org

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen can be reached at 1-800-821-3737 or jvananglen@ap.org. Administrative Correspondent Rebecca Santana can be reached at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org. A reminder: this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

ATLANTA — The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities searched Monday for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in near a flashpoint of recent protests. Police identified the girl killed on Saturday night as Secoriea Turner. And officers returned to the scene late Sunday to investigate another shooting, steps away from where Secoriea was shot, that left one person dead at the scene and two others injured, news outlets reported. SENT: 510 words. AP Photos.

OBIT-CHARLIE DANIELS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke. He had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013 but continued to perform. By Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 840 words. AP Photos.

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM

LOS ANGELES — The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has resurrected a beacon of hope during nationwide protests. In recent weeks, countless rallies were held from D.C. to Seattle with arm-locked protesters of different races reciting the song’s lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people. The demonstrations throughout the U.S. were ignited by the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. By Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 1,000 words. AP Photos. AP Video.

ELECTION 2020-LATINOS

WASHINGTON — The Spanish-language ads for Joe Biden used the same slogan to contrast him with President Donald Trump — “los cuentos no pagan las cuentas,” a play on words that roughly means “telling stories won’t pay the bills.” But the narrator for the version that aired in Miami had a Cuban accent. In Orlando, Florida, the accent was Puerto Rican. And in Phoenix, it was Mexican. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is hoping to capture pivotal states by pushing Latino turnout rates higher than when Hillary Clinton was defeated in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,000 words. AP Photo.

SPORTS

BKL-WNBA-OLDER COACHES-VIRUS RISK

NEW YORK — Mike Thibault knows he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age. The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the virus-delayed WNBA season. Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including three over 65 — which puts them in the higher risk category, according to the CDC. No other major sports league has as high a percentage (41.6) of head coaches over 60. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 690 words. AP Photos.

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA teams begin arriving at the Disney complex Tuesday for the restart of the season, moves that come not long after some clubs shuttered their facilities again because of coronavirus. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BBN--BRAVES-MARKAKIS OPTS OUT

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has opted out of the 2020 season. The 36-year-old Markakis said he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and then was swayed by his telephone conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has fever and other symptoms. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 3 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

IN BRIEF:

—GATOR ATTACKS WOMAN — A South Carolina woman is being treated for injuries after being attacked by an alligator in her neighborhood.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-ESSENTIAL WORKERS-LETTERS

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Cashiers Kamryn Ashley and Sherry Redmond were having a rough day working at Big Lots at 339 Bypass 72 NW because of the high humidity in the building. Ashley said the protective masks, which they had to wear all day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not help with the heat. Their day got a lot better when a shy 12-year-old girl from Simpsonville, Kentucky named Julia Dandurand gave each a thank-you letter for being an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. Redmond recalled Dandurand’s grandma and mother telling her to give them the thank-you letters. By Jonathan Limehouse, The Index-Journal. SENT: 440 words.

SPORTS:

TEN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-DROPPED PROGRAMS

UNDATED — The promise of college tennis lured Abhimanyu Vannemreddy from his home in India to the United States, where he settled in at Winthrop University in South Carolina. Now he’s pondering his future thousands of miles away from his family as financial reality crashes down on his sport. Winthrop announced last month that both its men’s and women’s tennis programs will be dropped because of budget woes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis has been hit hardest among college programs as athletic departments nationwide ponder cutting sports to save money. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 990 words. AP Photo.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

AP is moving election test reports for the July 14 Alabama runoff election beginning Monday, July 6. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays and Thursdays, found in advisory queues: AL—Alabama Primary Runoff Election Testing Advisory.

TOP STORIES:

TRUMP-BUBBA WALLACE

WASHINGTON — After a weekend spent stoking division, President Donald Trump on Monday blasted NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and wrongly accused the sport’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, of perpetrating “a hoax” involving a rope shaped like a noose in his garage. Exploiting racial tensions, Trump suggested Wallace should apologize after one of his crew members discovered the rope in a garage stall they had been assigned to. Federal authorities ruled last month that the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 360 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA EDUCATION — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that nearly $49 million in federal virus response aid will pay to boost internet access for students, offer digital textbooks and help with other education budget needs.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — The federal government is setting up four new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Louisiana’s capital city, which is seeing spikes in confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease. Baton Rouge’s mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, said the sites will open Tuesday and operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a goal of testing as many as 5,000 people a day. The federally-supported test locations, which will use a self-administered nasal swab, will remain up and running through July 18. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 400 words. AP Photo.

PRISON GUARDS-BEATING SENTENCES

NEW ORLEANS — Four former guards at Louisiana’s maximum-security prison have been sentenced for punching, kicking and stomping a handcuffed and shackled inmate after one of them yanked the man’s leg chains to send him sprawling. The sentences range from more than nine years in prison for the convicted ringleader to probation for one who stood by as others beat the inmate in January 2014 and then agreed to say he protected himself after the inmate attacked him. By Janet McConnaughey. UPCOMING.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE AID APPLICATIONS

UNDATED — The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. In the first weeks of the pandemic, the number of new applications fell by nearly half compared to last year’s levels, fueled by a precipitous decline among students at low-income schools, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The numbers have risen as states and schools have launched campaigns urging students to apply for aid, but they remain down overall from last year. By Collin Binkley and Larry Fenn. SENT: 980 words. AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— FIRST BLACK WOMAN OFFICER DEAD — The first Black woman to serve as an officer in the New Orleans Police Department has died.

SPORTS:

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA teams begin arriving at the Disney complex Tuesday for the restart of the season, moves that come not long after some clubs shuttered their facilities again because of coronavirus. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi Senate leader and a protest organizer are speaking out against Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’s tweet Sunday that the “liberal media” is ignoring new coronavirus cases that could have been caused by protests and blaming the state’s recent surge on holiday barbeque parties. You’re “being messy, loud, and wrong. per usual. ... if you want to have dialogue, use it,” tweeted Maisie Brown, an 18-year-old from Jackson who helped organize a protest that drew thousands to the capital in June after the killing of George Floyd. “this isn’t the time to be divisive & demonize people who got out to change. we were masked! up! where’s yours?” By Leah Willingham. SENT: 500 words.

IN BRIEF:

— RESIDENCE HALL RENAMED — A university in Mississippi removed the name of a former president from a residence hall after a petition called the man a segregationist.

SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BASEBALL TO GOLF

BILOXI, Miss. — A baseball park in Mississippi has been re-purposed as a small golf course during the COVID-19 outbreak. WLOX-TV reports that MGM Park in Biloxi made the conversion after the local minor league team, the Shuckers, shut down for the season because of the new coronavirus. For now, the baseball field has become a nine-hole chipping course. In the late afternoon, the stadium becomes a venue for target golf. Golfers can aim for targets on the field from each of two party decks. SENT: 210 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them them to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau: apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau: apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau: apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau: nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau: jkme@ap.org