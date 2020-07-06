Advertisement

‘Greyhound’ with Tom Hanks to premiere on Apple TV+

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Tom Hanks in a scene from "Greyhound."
By JAKE COYLE
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Before the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound” was going to hit theaters in early June, smack in between “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Top Gun 2.” Now, it will head straight into homes as a marquee event with little competition of similar scale or star power.

A Tom Hanks-led, special effects-laden WWII movie is a weight class above most straight-to-streaming options in this strange summer movie season. Disney+ has “Hamilton,” but Apple TV+ has Hanks.

“Greyhound” has long been a pet project for the 63-year-old actor. He wrote the adapted screenplay and produced it. The film is a taut 88-minute naval drama about a lesser-seen theater of WWII, the Battle of the Atlantic.

The film will be available on Apple TV+ on July 10.

