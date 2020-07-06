Gumbo pots and gators? LSU Ag releases ‘La. style’ social distancing poster

(WAFB) - The Louisiana State University Agricultural Center shared a fun poster to teach folks to social distance “Louisiana style.”

The poster uses staples from Louisiana’s culture like crawfish and pots used to cook gumbo to show how much distance folks should put between themselves and others to keep in line with social distancing recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines for social distancing which say folks should stay at least six feet away from others to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the deadly illness that has claimed thousands of lives globally. Its other guidelines include eliminating trips in public unless absolutely necessary, washing hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, coughing into your elbow, and avoiding touching your face.

Download a copy of the poster by clicking the link here.

