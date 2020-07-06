Judge: City, City Council must accommodate Councilman Harry Silver

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A federal judge has ruled that the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria City Council must accommodate Councilman Harry Silver (District 4) by allowing him to attend council meetings virtually. The decision dropped Monday evening from Judge Dee Drell.

The decision comes after a Thursday virtual hearing using Zoom in which attorneys for the 98-year-old Silver argued that he was being discriminated against under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.

Silver has missed city council meetings since February due to medical ailments and the COVID-19 pandemic, of which he is highly susceptible to contracting due to his age and existing medical conditions.

Silver sued the City and City Council President Jules Green last month. Attorneys representing the City and Green claimed that allowing Silver to attend meetings virtually violated state law and open meeting rules.

Judge Drell wrote in his 12-page ruling that “Mr. Silver seeks a reasonable accommodation,” and that his attendance “benefits the public’s interests.”

“ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a preliminary injunction is hereby issued addressed to Defendants, the City of Alexandria and Jules R. Green, its Council President, to allow Mr. Harry Silver to participate and vote in all regular or special Alexandria City Council meetings virtually and from interfering with such participation by Mr. Silver. The accommodation ordered is that Defendants shall make all necessary arrangements that will allow Mr. Silver to participate and vote and will allow the public access to such meetings to otherwise comply with the Louisiana Open Meetings Law.”

The next city council meeting is set for Tuesday.

