LC grad prepares for Boston Marathon, race held virtually as COVID-19 precaution

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Runners in this year’s Boston Marathon are preparing for the competition virtually because of COVID-19. Organizers canceled the in-person run to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the participants is Louisiana College graduate Ashley Crawford. She says she began running her freshman year of college and quickly fell in love.

“I just love it. It’s a great stress reliever,” Crawford said.

Crawford qualified to race in Boston after finishing second in division at the Rock ‘N' Roll marathon in New Orleans. She finished the 26.2 mile run in three hours and 19 minutes.

Crawford finishes New Orleans Rock and Roll marathon in 3 hours and 19 minutes. ((Source: Ashley Crawford))

She says while she’s hoped to compete in Boston, she’s grateful for the opportunity and learned a valuable life lesson.

“You never know what’s going to happen in life. We can’t predict everything,” she said. “You have to keep joy in you, no matter what’s going on around you.... look at all that you have and all that you’re blessed with.”

She plans to run her virtual race in Winnfield on September 12.

To become a finisher of the virtual race, the participants must complete one continuous run between September 7 and 14. They must then submit proof they ran the 26.2 mile distance.

