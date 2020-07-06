Advertisement

LDWF schedules drawdown for Larto/Saline complex

(LDWF / KNOE)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020
The following information was provided to News Channel 5 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle, and Rapides parishes as part of its integrated management plan for aquatic vegetation control.

The drawdown gates are scheduled to be opened on Thursday, July 9, unless the water level of the Red River prevents the necessary flow through the gates. The lake will dewater at a slow rate of 2 to 4 inches per day until it reaches 3 feet below pool stage. The drawdown gates are scheduled to be closed on November 2, 2020, at which time the lake will be allowed to refill.

Property owners are encouraged to complete all shoreline maintenance projects promptly once the water level is down. Water levels in this waterbody are known to fluctuate greatly and rise quickly due to the large watershed.  

In addition to the control of aquatic vegetation, the drawdown will benefit the lake’s fish population by promoting a balanced predator/prey relationship, where forage fish are more available to predator species. The dewatering will also improve spawning habitat by promoting the decomposition of organic materials such as leaf litter and submerged vegetation.

During the drawdown, boaters are advised to use caution as numerous obstructions are exposed or may be present just under the water’s surface.

For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Richard McGuffee, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 487-5307 or at rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.

