LifeShare/Waitr blood drive delivers big numbers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced Monday this year’s United We Give blood drive brought nearly 1,500 donors. That total was up 62% compared to last year’s campaign.

The three-day event, concluding on July 4, was conducted in multiple cities across the region including Alexandria.

The donations were desperately needed as LifeShare’s inventory of blood was depleted by about 80% in May. LifeShare supplies hospitals in the area with the blood they need to help local patients.

“We want to thank everyone who came out and donated. When it comes to blood, every unit counts because every unit is another life saved or sustained,” said Benjamin Prijatel, Senior Director of Blood Operations for LifeShare. “In fact, most of the donations collected during United We Give have already been distributed to local hospitals, and many have been transfused.”

People who donated blood received a coupon with a code for free delivery from Waitr, a mask and a box combo coupon from Cane’s. Donors can redeem the free delivery code from Waitr until July 31.

To protect donors, LifeShare followed strict FDA guidelines regarding health and safety, similar to those of other healthcare professionals. Additionally, LifeShare implemented exceptionally stringent cleaning procedures.

