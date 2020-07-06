Advertisement

Louisiana casinos to lay off nearly 1,150 workers in August

(WAFB)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A casino operator has reported plans to lay off nearly 1,150 workers at Louisiana locations next month, the latest job losses to hit casinos in the wake of coronavirus-related economic shutdowns.

According to Louisiana Workforce Commission notices filed by Penn National Gaming, about 160 workers for L’Auberge Hotel and Casino will be laid off in Baton Rouge and about 440 additional workers will be let go at the L’Auberge Lake Charles casino.

The company also runs Boomtown Casino in Harvey, where nearly 200 employees are set to be laid off by Aug. 15.

Nearly 350 workers at the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City are also expected to lose their jobs.

Latest News

News

Hemp farms trying to come to Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville's city council continues to educate themselves about hemp farms before making a decision.

VOD Recordings

Quarantine Babies?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Doctors are expecting a "COVID baby boom" following the months of quarantine during the pandemic.

State

Face masks now required in Shreveport businesses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Curtis Heyen
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins mandated that people must wear masks when entering the city’s businesses.

News

LC grad prepares for Boston Marathon, race held virtually as COVID-19 precaution

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A CENLA college graduate is still preparing for the Boston Marathon after the coronavirus cancels the in-person competition.

State

Senator asks for ban on school sports through fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Louisiana state senator has called for all athletic activities to be canceled for K through 12 public schools in Louisiana through December because of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Judge: Harry Silver can attend meetings virtually

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
He will return to City Council virtually on Tuesday.

News

Judge: City, City Council must accommodate Councilman Harry Silver

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
A federal judge has ruled that the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria City Council must accommodate Councilman Harry Silver (District 4) by allowing him to attend council meetings virtually. The decision dropped Monday evening from Judge Dee Drell.

News

LDWF schedules drawdown for Larto/Saline complex

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex

News

Interview: David Michael Williams on running for District 9 judge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Brooke Buford speaks with Attorney David Michael Williams about his decision to run for District 9 Judge.

News

Dr. Holcombe reflects on Fourth of July COVID concerns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Brooke Buford speaks with Dr. David Holcombe, who discusses his concerns as America started its Fourth of July celebrations in the middle of a pandemic over the weekend.

News

Ochsner Health provides safe swimming tips during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Is it safe to share a pool with others during the COVID-19 pandemic?