Louisiana casinos to lay off nearly 1,150 workers in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A casino operator has reported plans to lay off nearly 1,150 workers at Louisiana locations next month, the latest job losses to hit casinos in the wake of coronavirus-related economic shutdowns.

According to Louisiana Workforce Commission notices filed by Penn National Gaming, about 160 workers for L’Auberge Hotel and Casino will be laid off in Baton Rouge and about 440 additional workers will be let go at the L’Auberge Lake Charles casino.

The company also runs Boomtown Casino in Harvey, where nearly 200 employees are set to be laid off by Aug. 15.

Nearly 350 workers at the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City are also expected to lose their jobs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.