Louisiana Daybook

Monday, Jul. 06 1:00 PM NOLA City Councilmember Brossett hosts free food pantry - New Orleans City Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts a free food pantry for residents affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), in partnership with Pastor Tyrone Jefferson and Abundant Life Tabernacle Church

Location: Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040