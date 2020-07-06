LSU produces recruiting fireworks on July 4th weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The July 4th holiday weekend ignited three new members to LSU's 2021 class. Included in that number, dynamic wide receiver Chris Hilton. The Zachary speedster committed this past Friday, but knew long before his decision of being an LSU Tiger.

“About a month ago I had a Zoom call with Coach Mickey (Joseph). He basically explained to me where I would be in the offense, and how they would use me. From that day forward, I basically had LSU on my mind,” said Zachary wide receiver Chris Hilton.

Hilton measures 6′2″, weighing in at 176 pounds. He also runs track, clocking in with a blazing 4.45 40-time.

“Huge playmaker. Once I get the ball in space, it’s a wrap,” said Hilton.

The rising senior jumped on the national stage with his electric performance in the 2018 state title game. The sophomore racked up tow touchdowns, including an 80-yard winning score.

“Cause after the game was over with, we did the press conference. I got back to my hotel, phone was constantly blowing up. That’s when I realized,” said Hilton.

Now that he’s a Tiger, Hilton is ready to see another season of LSU’s high flying offense.

“They debuted a new offense, and it had a lot of passing involved. Me being a receiver, it’s a good thing, I like to see that,” said Hilton.

LSU’s 2021 class is ranked sixth by 247 Sports, and Rivals currently put’s the Tigers at ninth with 15 commits.

