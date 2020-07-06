Advertisement

LSU produces recruiting fireworks on July 4th weekend

Chris Hilton will be a senior this fall at Zachary.
Chris Hilton will be a senior this fall at Zachary.(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The July 4th holiday weekend ignited three new members to LSU's 2021 class. Included in that number, dynamic wide receiver Chris Hilton. The Zachary speedster committed this past Friday, but knew long before his decision of being an LSU Tiger.

“About a month ago I had a Zoom call with Coach Mickey (Joseph). He basically explained to me where I would be in the offense, and how they would use me. From that day forward, I basically had LSU on my mind,” said Zachary wide receiver Chris Hilton.

Hilton measures 6′2″, weighing in at 176 pounds. He also runs track, clocking in with a blazing 4.45 40-time.

“Huge playmaker. Once I get the ball in space, it’s a wrap,” said Hilton.

The rising senior jumped on the national stage with his electric performance in the 2018 state title game. The sophomore racked up tow touchdowns, including an 80-yard winning score.

“Cause after the game was over with, we did the press conference. I got back to my hotel, phone was constantly blowing up. That’s when I realized,” said Hilton.

Now that he’s a Tiger, Hilton is ready to see another season of LSU’s high flying offense.

“They debuted a new offense, and it had a lot of passing involved. Me being a receiver, it’s a good thing, I like to see that,” said Hilton.

LSU’s 2021 class is ranked sixth by 247 Sports, and Rivals currently put’s the Tigers at ninth with 15 commits.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gardner-Johnson: “I will be the best safety this year”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Saints safety, Chauncey Gardner, proved last year why he was selected fourth round in the 2019 NFL Draft-to help improve the Saints’ secondary.

Sports

MLB ’20 schedule: Yanks-Nats, Giants-Dodgers open on July 23

Updated: 6 hours ago
MLB released the schedule Monday, and it starts with two games.

Sports

Alayah Robertson signs with LC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Tioga’s Alayah Robertson signed to play for the Louisiana College Lady Wildcats.

State

Senator asks for ban on school sports through fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Louisiana state senator has called for all athletic activities to be canceled for K through 12 public schools in Louisiana through December because of COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Patrick Mahomes lands 10-year extension with Chiefs, valued over $400 million

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Harrison Roberts
According to multiple sources with the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has finalized a contract extensions that will keep him a Chief until 2031.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Rich Body Fitness is back in business

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Richard Jefferson, owner of Rich Body Fitness, made a promise to his clients that he would be back after his gym closure, and he delivered on that promise.

Sports

Fobbs anticipates Bayou Classic matchup with Southern

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
As fans remain hopeful for football season, rivalries like the Bayou Classic will continue to be talked about.

Sports

Former Ole Miss linebacker Josh Clarke commits to NSU

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Former three-star linebacker Josh Clarke committed to the NSU Demons on Monday.

Sports

Josh Clarke transfers to NSU

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Josh Clarke transfers to NSU