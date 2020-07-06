Members of Rapides Parish Police Jury test positive for COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury announced Monday that several Jurors and essential staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 or currently awaiting test results.

The July 6 Police Jury Committee Meeting has been canceled to keep other members and staff safe.

An update is expected for the July 13 meeting as the Police Jury monitors and assesses the situation.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.