Advertisement

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

In this March 9, 2008, file photo, actor John Schnieder, star of the 1980's television show "The Dukes of Hazzard", waves from the General Lee before the Kobalt Tools 500 auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. Owned by golfer Bubba Watson, the car is a sister to the one at the Volo Auto Museum.
In this March 9, 2008, file photo, actor John Schnieder, star of the 1980's television show "The Dukes of Hazzard", waves from the General Lee before the Kobalt Tools 500 auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. Owned by golfer Bubba Watson, the car is a sister to the one at the Volo Auto Museum.(Source: AP Photo/Dale Davis, File)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLO, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle.

Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken down across the country, NASCAR has banned the flag from its races and the Confederate emblem is being removed from the Mississippi state flag.

But the Volo Auto Museum about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere, according to a weekend report in the Crystal Lake-based Northwest Herald.

"We feel the car is part of history, and people love it," museum director Brian Grams told the newspaper. "We've got people of all races and nationalities that remember the TV show and aren't offended by it whatsoever. It's a piece of history and it's in a museum."

Since the museum acquired in 2005 what it says is the last surviving 1969 Charger from the first season of the television program, Grams said nobody has complained. And the museum has continued to hear from people supporting the decision to keep the car as the push to rid the landscape of what is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism, Grams said.

"Several people have reached out with positive comments about us leaving it on display," Grams said, "complimenting us for leaving it there and not having a knee-jerk reaction to remove it like a lot of places are."

Grams says the General Lee is a piece of history and the museum would not remove it any more than it would think of removing the Nazi memorabilia displayed in parts of the museum's military section.

“If we’re going to get complaints about the General Lee being here, we’ve got much worse items over in our military building,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: moments ago
|
The FDA warns that hand sanitizers using methanol, or wood alcohol, instead of ethanol could be hazardous to your health.

National

Trump calls NASCAR ‘noose’ controversy a hoax, says removal of Confederate flag lowered ratings

Updated: 10 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday morning tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.

National

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

National Politics

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the automated calls for collection of government debt.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA adds to list warning of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more hand sanitizer products that may contain methanol it recommended people not use.

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

News

Public meeting set to discuss Dresser environmental assessment

Updated: 1 hour ago
LDEQ will host a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

National

Suspected bubonic plague case reported in China’s Inner Mongolia region

Updated: 2 hours ago
While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Weather

7/6 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morning Forecast