Ochsner Health provides safe swimming tips during COVID-19 pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With summer in full swing and many people hitting the pool, some may be wondering if there’s a risk that comes with swimming. According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to people through water. They say the standard level of chlorine in pools should kill off any virus that is in the water.

Ochsner Health says there are some safety precautions you should be taking though. The first is to maintain six feet of social distancing with others, and wear a face mask when you aren’t in the pool.

High touch surfaces like pool ladders, handrails, and diving boards do need to be disinfected, as well as pool bathroom surfaces. Don’t share items like inflatables, goggles, or snorkels and wipe them down after each use.

Lastly, Ochsner Health recommends that you don’t share food or drinks with others, as it may be harder to find a place to wash your hands.

