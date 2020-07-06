OMV closes 4 offices in La., including Alexandria, due to traveling employee testing positive for COVID-19

(WAFB) - Four Office of Motor Vehicle (OMV) locations in Louisiana have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain made the announcement Monday, July 6. The four locations will be closed effective Monday. Online services will remain available.

The following locations are closed:

Alexandria

Lafayette

Monroe

Shreveport

OMV officials say the closure is in response to an employee who served in an administrative role at several locations testing positive for COVID-19. This employee did not have contact with the public, officials say.

Other ongoing OMV office closures include:

Arcadia

Bogalusa

Clinton

Crowley

Dequincy

Harvey

Houma

Jonesboro

Lake Charles

Oakdale

Tallulah

Residents in need of license reinstatement will have to contact the OMV via phone at 225-925-6146 (option 3), by mail (PO Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896), or visit a Public Tag Agency.

For an up to date list of open OMV locations and Public Tag Agency office, click here.

