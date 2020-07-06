Patrick Mahomes lands 10-year extension with Chiefs, valued over $400 million

Kansas City, Missouri (KCBD) - According to multiple sources with the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has finalized a contract extensions that will keep him a Chief until 2031.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for.

Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal -- $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021.



His 10-year extension is worth over $400M, though it's still uncertain how much over.



So the lowest his 12 year-deal could be worth is $427.6 million. But will be more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

In his two seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won a League MVP and a Super Bowl MVP with the Chiefs.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

