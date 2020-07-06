Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes lands 10-year extension with Chiefs, valued over $400 million

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Kansas City, Missouri (KCBD) - According to multiple sources with the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has finalized a contract extensions that will keep him a Chief until 2031.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for.

In his two seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won a League MVP and a Super Bowl MVP with the Chiefs.

