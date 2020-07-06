Advertisement

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge coronavirus can spread in air

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

In a letter published this week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.” That means people in certain indoor conditions could be at greater risk of being infected than was previously thought.

The WHO has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground. It has dismissed the possibility of airborne transmission, except for certain high-risk medical procedures, like when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was aware of the article and was reviewing it with technical experts.

WHO has been criticized in recent weeks and months for its seeming divergence from the scientific community. The organization for months declined to recommend mask-wearing, partly out of supply concerns and has also continued to describe the transmission of COVID-19 from people without symptoms as "rare."

The letter was endorsed by 239 scientists from a variety of fields. It stated that the issue of whether or not COVID-19 was airborne was of "heightened significance" as many countries stop restrictive lockdown measures.

The authors cited previous studies suggesting that germs closely related to the new virus were spread via airborne transmission. They said "there is every reason to expect" that the coronavirus behaves similarly. They also cited a Washington state choir practice and research about a poorly ventilated restaurant in Guangzhou, China, each of which raised the possibility of infections from airborne droplets.

"We are concerned that the lack of recognition of the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and the lack of clear recommendations on the control measures against the airborne virus will have significant consequences," the scientists wrote. "People may think they are fully protected by adhering to the current recommendations but in fact, additional airborne interventions are needed."

Scientists around the world have been working furiously to understand the new virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is thought to mainly jump from person to person through close contact, but adds: "We are still learning about how the virus spreads."

Martin McKee, a professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who was not linked to the letter, said the scientists' arguments sounded "entirely reasonable."

"Part of the problem is that everybody at WHO was moving with the paradigm of influenza, even though we know there are lots of differences between influenza and coronaviruses," he said.

McKee noted that with Britain's recent reopening of its pubs, restaurants and salons, the possibility of airborne coronavirus transmission might mean stricter interventions are needed indoors, including more mask-wearing and continued physical distancing.

"We're getting accumulating evidence about super-spreading events happening in indoor spaces where there are large numbers of people in confined spaces," he said. "Many of these are in exactly the circumstances that governments now want to open up."

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies after 3 months in ICU with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Millions had been following the 41-year-old's daily struggle through updates on his wife's Instagram account. He was outlived by his 1-year-old son.

National

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE
A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one.

Coronavirus

NHL, players announce labor deal, plan to resume play Aug. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.

National

Oil industry executives, state leaders surprised by decision to shut down Dakota pipeline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Energy Transfer says the judge's decision isn't based on the law nor facts of the case. An appeal is planned.

Entertainment

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrates 80th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

News

Hemp farms trying to come to Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville's city council continues to educate themselves about hemp farms before making a decision.

National

Doctors expecting a “COVID baby boom”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beret Leone
Medical professionals say they have seen an uptick in pregnancies and believe the coronavirus pandemic may have something to do with it.

VOD Recordings

Quarantine Babies?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Doctors are expecting a "COVID baby boom" following the months of quarantine during the pandemic.

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

Coronavirus

As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread may be out of control

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread of the virus may be out of control.