Senator asks for ban on school sports through fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state senator has called for all athletic activities to be canceled for K through 12 public schools in Louisiana through December because of COVID-19.

Senator Cleo Fields, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, made the request in a letter sent to the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) Monday, July 6.

“I am requesting the board to include a suspension of ALL athletic activities for this fall in any rules adopted regarding reopening of schools for the coming year. This suspension should include all activities of any kind that would include student in-person participation in a group setting, including conditioning, practice and team meetings.”

Fields says the issue is “too critical” to leave up to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) to decide. BESE will meet July 14 to discuss emergency rules for the coming school year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

BACKSTORY: Senate Committee on Education discusses how to safely reopen public schools in the fall

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.