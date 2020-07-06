Advertisement

West Monroe man wanted for attempted murder of La. State Trooper

An arrest warrant has been issued for Erroll Johnson for second-degree murder
Erroll Johnson, man wanted for attempted murder.
Erroll Johnson, man wanted for attempted murder.(None)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Louisiana State Police, it happened on July 5, 2020, at 12:15 a.m.

State Police say they responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun. The incident involved a Trooper from LSP Troop F in Monroe.

They say the preliminary investigation revealed the Trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 for a traffic violation. the driver of the Toyota, identified as 31- year-old Erroll Johnson, refused to stop which led to a pursuit.

LSP says the Trooper pursued Johnson a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm.

They say after exiting his vehicle, Johnson and the Trooper exchanged gunfire; however, Johnson was able to escape on foot and currently remains at large.

Officers say during the course of the incident, a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson for attempted second-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming in contact with him should immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call LSP MFO Detectives at (318) 362-4596 or LSP Troop F at (318) 345-0000.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public meeting set to discuss Dresser environmental assessment

Updated: 1 hour ago
LDEQ will host a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

Weather

7/6 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Unfortunately, rain and t-storm chances do remain in our forecast for at least the next few days!

News

City of Alexandria begins Summer Feeding Program

Updated: 16 hours ago
The City of Alexandria will provide free to-go lunches for local youth throughout the month of July starting Monday.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 22 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

News

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Scattered hit/miss showers and t-storms remain in the forecast through early next week.

News

Community policing- real conversations to build bridges

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Men of the Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted a discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement representatives,

News

Community Policing: Real Conversations to Build Bridges

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
The Men of The Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity help a conversation with local politicians and law enforcement on community policing.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Rain chances are increasing once again and will be very possible through early next week. Stay dry!

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.