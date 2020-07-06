West Monroe man wanted for attempted murder of La. State Trooper

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Louisiana State Police, it happened on July 5, 2020, at 12:15 a.m.

State Police say they responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun. The incident involved a Trooper from LSP Troop F in Monroe.

They say the preliminary investigation revealed the Trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 for a traffic violation. the driver of the Toyota, identified as 31- year-old Erroll Johnson, refused to stop which led to a pursuit.

LSP says the Trooper pursued Johnson a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm.

They say after exiting his vehicle, Johnson and the Trooper exchanged gunfire; however, Johnson was able to escape on foot and currently remains at large.

Officers say during the course of the incident, a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson for attempted second-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming in contact with him should immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call LSP MFO Detectives at (318) 362-4596 or LSP Troop F at (318) 345-0000.

