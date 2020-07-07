Advertisement

Missing Baraboo, Wis., girl found dead

Kodie Dutcher, 10, was found dead late Tuesday morning
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.(Kodie Dutcher's family)
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl came to a tragic end late Tuesday morning when her body was discovered in a rural farm area, not far from her home.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, Kodie B. Dutcher was found dead in a field near County Hwy. T and 12th Street, which is less than a mile from her home.

Kodie was last seen wearing blue jean overalls around 4 p.m. Monday, in the 1100 block of 12th Street, in Baraboo, officials say. An initial search of her home turned up indications that Kodie may have been threatening to harm herself.

A spokesperson for the Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian could not confirm if the pills the family believes Kodie took had anything to do with the cause of her death.

#BREAKING 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher has been found dead. Authorities are now investigating the cause of death.

Posted by Amelia Jones on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Officers, joined by members of the Baraboo Fire Dept. and the Wisconsin Dells K-9 force, immediately began searching the area around the apartment complex and were later aided by drone teams from the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Dept.

On Tuesday, with the help of scores of volunteers who came to help out in the effort, searchers started a secondary search of the immediate area.

During a news conference earlier Tuesday, La Broscian said Kodie and her family moved to Wisconsin in April and she was only in school for about two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to be canceled. Her mom told police that, “Kodie was happy here,” and even mentioned she was looking forward to a camping trip.

La Broscian noted that Kodie had a Snapchat account, but there was nothing out of the ordinary posted to it and nothing has been uploaded since the time she disappeared. Previously, authorities had noted that Kodie had left her cell phone and shoes at home.

