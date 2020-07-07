Bunkie man arrested for house fire

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Bunkie man for setting fire to a vacant house in his neighborhood.

Christopher Harris, 34, was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on June 29 on one count of simple arson.

In the early morning hours of Monday, June 22, the Bunkie Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire in the 300 block of Cottonwood Street. The home was vacant, without utilities connected, and was known to be a hangout for the homeless in the area.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in the back of the house and was intentionally set.

Evidence obtained, including surveillance video and witness statements, identified Harris as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

With the assistance of the Bunkie Police Department, Harris was located and taken into custody in connection with this case. A booking available was not available at the time of this release.

