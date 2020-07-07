Advertisement

Bunkie man arrested for house fire

AP images
AP images(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Bunkie man for setting fire to a vacant house in his neighborhood.

Christopher Harris, 34, was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on June 29 on one count of simple arson.

In the early morning hours of Monday, June 22, the Bunkie Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire in the 300 block of Cottonwood Street. The home was vacant, without utilities connected, and was known to be a hangout for the homeless in the area.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in the back of the house and was intentionally set.

Evidence obtained, including surveillance video and witness statements, identified Harris as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

With the assistance of the Bunkie Police Department, Harris was located and taken into custody in connection with this case. A booking available was not available at the time of this release.

Copyright 2020 SFM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

LDWF agents arrest 6 people for DWI on the water during Operation Dry Water Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
LDWF Enforcement Division arrested six boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated

VOD Recordings

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Updated: 2 hours ago
Darin Pasche introduces Blue Bell Ice Cream's new summertime flavor to help celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

VOD Recordings

LSUA Dr. John Rowan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. John Rowan talks about LSUA is offering students multiple options for coursework.

VOD Recordings

Deborah Randolph

Updated: 2 hours ago
Deborah Randolph talks about economic recovery and the new small business grants offered by the state.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

CLTCC practical nursing student delivers neighbor’s baby

Updated: 3 hours ago
A CLTCC practical nursing student helped deliver her neighbor's baby.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 6 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

7/7 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Hemp farms trying to come to Cenla

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville's city council continues to educate themselves about hemp farms before making a decision.

VOD Recordings

Quarantine Babies?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Doctors are expecting a "COVID baby boom" following the months of quarantine during the pandemic.