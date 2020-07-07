Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia is likely to cross 100,000 confirmed coronavirus infections Tuesday, as Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to local officials and Athens-Clarke County considers mandating masks in public places. By Jeff Amy. Developing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOTTOMS INTERVIEW

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she tested positive for the coronavirus in a tweet on Monday. She said Tuesday on Good Morning America that she felt OK but had a headache, which was not unusual during Georgia’s allergy season. DEVELOPING.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor on Monday declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. A statement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says troops will provide support at certain locations including the Capitol and governor’s mansion, freeing up state law enforcement resources to patrol other areas. By Ben Nadler and Jeff Martin. SENT: 813 words.

AP Photos transref:GAJB211, transref:GAJB207, transref:AX602.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — The mayor of Atlanta said Tuesday that she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of gun violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. By Kate Brumback and Ben Nadler. SENT: 583 words.

AP Photos transref:AX602, transref:AX603, transref:TKMY101, transref:NYDB777, transref:GAATJ.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA UNIVERSITIES

ATLANTA — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks, but said that the system’s 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 551 words.

AP Photos transref:GAATH401, transref:GAATH902.

BYPASS SHOOTING-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — A Georgia judge holds a preliminary hearing in the case of a Black man charged with murder whose lawyers say he fired a gun to defend himself from a truckload of angry, white teenagers yelling racial slurs who tried to run him off a road. A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the June 14 incident. Developing.

IN BRIEF:

— LIGHTNING DEATH — A 9-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister was seriously wounded from a lightning strike as a storm moved through the area, according to the county coroner.

SPORTS

BKN--NBA RESTART-SECOND CAMPS

Even though NBA players have been allowed to work out at team practice facilities, there hasn’t actually been a true NBA practice anywhere for about four months. That changes later this week when teams will be permitted to finally have their full rosters on the court together. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m.

GLF—GOLF NOTES

UNDATED — The question was perplexing to Brooks Koepka, perhaps because it was missing specific context or because it takes a lot to make him worry. He was asked going into the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head if he felt any sense of urgency. “Urgency for what?” he replied. By Doug Ferguson.

AP Photos transref:SCGH140, transref:SCGH136, transref:MICO131, transref:MICO119.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

LOS ALAMOS LAB-PLUTONIUM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium. Los Alamos National Laboratory confirmed Monday that 15 workers were being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material. The incident happened in June. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 491 words.

AP Photos transref:NMALJ401.

SCI—EXTREME HEAT

UNDATED — The heat is on. And for most of America it’ll stay on through the rest of the month and maybe longer, meteorologists say. Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight, except for a brief time in a corner of the Pacific Northwest. Next week is likely to be worse than this week. And the entire Lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to be warmer than normal for the last two weeks of July, traditionally the hottest time of year, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 692 words.

AP Photos transref:CAANR301.

IN BRIEF:

— RACIST TEXTS-ARREST — A white South Carolina man was arrested and accused of sending racist messages to a black neighbor, who is a Black Lives Matter activist, authorities said.

— POLICE OFFICIAL-FIRED — A South Carolina police sergeant was fired after he was found passed out in a department vehicle with a can of beer “between his legs,” authorities said.

SPORTS:

GLF—GOLF NOTES

UNDATED — The question was perplexing to Brooks Koepka, perhaps because it was missing specific context or because it takes a lot to make him worry. He was asked going into the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head if he felt any sense of urgency. “Urgency for what?” he replied. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,270 words.

AP Photos transref:SCGH140, transref:SCGH136, transref:MICO131, transref:MICO119.

FBC—OBIT-SOUTH CAROLINA-DIXON

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina running back, athletic director and board of trustees member King Dixon died Monday. He was 83. The university said in a release that Dixon had fought pancreatic cancer. SENT: 112 words.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

AP is moving election test reports for the July 14 Alabama runoff election beginning Monday, July 6. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays and Thursdays, found in advisory queues: AL—Alabama Primary Runoff Election Testing Advisory.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the COVID-19 outbreak in a press conference withh Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. Developing.

REHAB-MADE IN AMERICA

UNDATED — Across the country, drug and alcohol recovery programs claiming to help the poor and the desperate are instead conscripting them into forms of indentured servitude, requiring them to work without pay or for pennies on the dollar, in exchange for their stay. Some work at rehab-run businesses, such as thrift stores or car washes. Others work at outside enterprises, including small businesses, temp agencies and some of the largest, most profitable corporations in the country. Rehab participants have worked at Williams Sonoma, Shell, Walmart and Tyson Foods. By Shoshana Walter Of Reveal From The Center For Investigative Reporting. SENT: 1,936 words.

AP Photos transref:FX201, transref:FX202.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Plans are being developed to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in an Alabama city’s downtown. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted last week in favor of adding the temporary artwork to a downtown street adjacent to the city’s government plaza, The Tuscaloosa News reported Monday. SENT: 205 words.

IN BRIEF:

— WIFE SLAIN-CHARGES DROPPED — An Alabama man who was charged in a 1990 slaying in which another man was cleared has pleaded guilty in the killing.

— FATAL SHOOTING-MONTGOMERY OFFICER — The former boyfriend of an Alabama police officer is charged with capital murder in her shooting death just weeks after a court ordered him to stay away from the woman, authorities and court records said.

— PRISON WORKER INVESTIGATED — Police are investigating allegations that an Alabama prison system employee pulled a gun on another motorist in a fast food drivethru lane.

IN SPORTS:

BKC—MEMPHIS-ALABAMA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis will play Alabama three times over the next three seasons with two of those games in Memphis. The deal announced Tuesday starts with an exhibition fundraiser either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 at the FedExForum in Memphis for pandemic relief efforts. Then Memphis would visit Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa during the 2021-22 season with the teams playing in Memphis during the 2022-23 season. SENT: 147 words.

BKC—KENTUCKY SCHEDULE

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has added UAB and Marshall to its nonconference men’s basketball schedule next season. Kentucky announced on its athletics website Tuesday that the Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29. SENT: 85 words.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s K-12 public schools should cancel student athletics for the fall semester because of the risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, chairman of the state Senate’s education committee said ahead of next week’s state school board meeting. Sen. Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat, sent letters to the heads of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association, calling for the suspension of athletic events as a safety precaution. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 488 words.

REHAB-MADE IN AMERICA

UNDATED — Across the country, drug and alcohol recovery programs claiming to help the poor and the desperate are instead conscripting them into forms of indentured servitude, requiring them to work without pay or for pennies on the dollar, in exchange for their stay. Some work at rehab-run businesses, such as thrift stores or car washes. Others work at outside enterprises, including small businesses, temp agencies and some of the largest, most profitable corporations in the country. Rehab participants have worked at Williams Sonoma, Shell, Walmart and Tyson Foods. By Shoshana Walter Of Reveal From The Center For Investigative Reporting. SENT: 1,936 words.

AP Photos transref:FX201, transref:FX202.

PROTECTING TURTLES-LAWSUIT

NEW ORLEANS — The federal government says it will decide whether protection is needed for a freshwater turtle found only in Mississippi and a related species found in Mississippi and Louisiana. The agreement settles a lawsuit filed in January calling for a declaration that Pearl River map turtles and Pascagoula map turtles are endangered or threatened. One is found in the Pearl River watershed in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the other only in part of Mississippi’s Pascagoula River system. SENT: 352 words.

AP Photos transref:LAHO201, transref:LAHO202.

SPORTS:

BKN--NBA RESTART-SECOND CAMPS

Even though NBA players have been allowed to work out at team practice facilities, there hasn’t actually been a true NBA practice anywhere for about four months. That changes later this week when teams will be permitted to finally have their full rosters on the court together. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s lieutenant governor has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his spokeswoman said Tuesday, hours after Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced that his own test for the highly contagious virus had come back negative. The announcement about 73-year-old Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann came two days after the other top leader in the Mississippi Legislature, Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, 57, announced his own positive test for COVID-19. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 522 words.

AP Photos transref:NYCD302, transref:MSRS113, transref:MSRS119, transref:MSRS103, transref:MSRS102, transref:MSRS101, transref:NY903.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — A company partly owned by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and a business where his wife works were recipients of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat in the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Monday by the Treasury Department. Southern Air Conditioning & Supply Inc., where Reeves is a shareholder and Coker & Palmer, Inc., an insurance agency where his wife, Elee Reeves, is a financial advisor, were among the businesses from Mississippi that received money in the coronavirus outbreak, according to the federal government. Both businesses were approved to receive between $150,000 and $350,000 each. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 701 words.

AP Photos transref:MSRS110.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISSISSIPPI MONUMENT

OXFORD, Miss. — Officials in a Mississippi county unanimously voted to keep a Confederate monument where it stands, saying moving the statue wouldn’t fix racial tensions. In a 5-0 vote, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to relocate the Confederate statue, which stands in the middle of Oxford Square, news outlets reported. SENT: 247 words.

PROTECTING TURTLES-LAWSUIT

NEW ORLEANS — The federal government says it will decide whether protection is needed for a freshwater turtle found only in Mississippi and a related species found in Mississippi and Louisiana. The agreement settles a lawsuit filed in January calling for a declaration that Pearl River map turtles and Pascagoula map turtles are endangered or threatened. One is found in the Pearl River watershed in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the other only in part of Mississippi’s Pascagoula River system. SENT: 352 words.

AP Photos transref:LAHO201, transref:LAHO202.

