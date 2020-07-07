Advertisement

Doctors expecting a “COVID baby boom”

(AP Images)
By Beret Leone
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC News / KTTC) - Have you heard of Valentine’s Day babies or Christmas babies? What about Quarantine babies?

Medical professionals say they have seen an uptick in pregnancies and believe the coronavirus pandemic may have something to do with it.

OB/GYN Melissa Richards of Olmsted County Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota says in 2020, the hospital where she works is expected to hit nearly one-thousand births, which is something the facility has not done in more than five years:

Click here for more.

Copyright 2020 KTTC and NBC News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies after 3 months in ICU with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Millions had been following the 41-year-old's daily struggle through updates on his wife's Instagram account. He was outlived by his 1-year-old son.

National

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE
A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one.

Coronavirus

NHL, players announce labor deal, plan to resume play Aug. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.

National

Oil industry executives, state leaders surprised by decision to shut down Dakota pipeline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Energy Transfer says the judge's decision isn't based on the law nor facts of the case. An appeal is planned.

Entertainment

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrates 80th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

News

Hemp farms trying to come to Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville's city council continues to educate themselves about hemp farms before making a decision.

VOD Recordings

Quarantine Babies?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Doctors are expecting a "COVID baby boom" following the months of quarantine during the pandemic.

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

Coronavirus

As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread may be out of control

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread of the virus may be out of control.