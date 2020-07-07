Advertisement

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Published: Jul. 7, 2020
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first two products to get the approval, which allows parent company Reckitt Benckiser to legally make claims that the product can kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

The EPA has previously listed 420 disinfectants based on tests with viruses that are harder to kill than the coronavirus, but the two Lysol products are the first to be successfully tested against SARS-CoV-2.

Regulators suggest people using these disinfectants should pre-clean surfaces with soap and water if the surface is visibly dirty. Users should also make sure the disinfectant remains on the surface for the contact time listed on the instructions. The EPA test shows Lysol Disinfectant Spray can kill the virus at two minutes of use.

The EPA has a list of all disinfectant products that meet the criteria necessary to kill the coronavirus. The disinfectants are meant for surfaces, not humans.

