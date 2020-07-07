Face masks now required in Shreveport businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — On Monday, July 6, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins mandated that people must wear masks when entering the city’s businesses.

The mandate that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday is because the city has experienced an alarming uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the mayor said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Joining the mayor for the news conference at Government Plaza was Martha Whyte, the state Office of Public Health’s medical director for Northwest Louisiana.

