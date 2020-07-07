Advertisement

Gardner-Johnson: “I will be the best safety this year”

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson proved last year why he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft: to help improve the Saints’ secondary.

As a rookie, Gardner-Johnson did everything right. He played in all 16 games with seven starts. However, he finished eighth on the team in tackles with 46, third with eight pass-breakups, and he was one of 10 players with an interception. Keep in mind, he’s just getting started.

“I will be the best safety this year,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I’m not here to do much talking. Just know, I’ll be the best safety this year.”

In 2019, the Saints gave up more than an average of 330 yards a game last year, finishing 13th in the league’s team defenses. This year the Saints could do some damage after making one big upgrade by signing veteran Malcolm Jenkins to replace Vonn Bell at strong safety.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MLB ’20 schedule: Yanks-Nats, Giants-Dodgers open on July 23

Updated: 6 hours ago
MLB released the schedule Monday, and it starts with two games.

Sports

Alayah Robertson signs with LC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Tioga’s Alayah Robertson signed to play for the Louisiana College Lady Wildcats.

State

Senator asks for ban on school sports through fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Louisiana state senator has called for all athletic activities to be canceled for K through 12 public schools in Louisiana through December because of COVID-19.

Sports

LSU produces recruiting fireworks on July 4th weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The July 4th holiday weekend ignited three new members to LSU's 2021 class.

Latest News

Sports

Patrick Mahomes lands 10-year extension with Chiefs, valued over $400 million

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Harrison Roberts
According to multiple sources with the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has finalized a contract extensions that will keep him a Chief until 2031.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Rich Body Fitness is back in business

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Richard Jefferson, owner of Rich Body Fitness, made a promise to his clients that he would be back after his gym closure, and he delivered on that promise.

Sports

Fobbs anticipates Bayou Classic matchup with Southern

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
As fans remain hopeful for football season, rivalries like the Bayou Classic will continue to be talked about.

Sports

Former Ole Miss linebacker Josh Clarke commits to NSU

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Former three-star linebacker Josh Clarke committed to the NSU Demons on Monday.

Sports

Josh Clarke transfers to NSU

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Josh Clarke transfers to NSU