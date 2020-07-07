Gardner-Johnson: “I will be the best safety this year”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson proved last year why he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft: to help improve the Saints’ secondary.

As a rookie, Gardner-Johnson did everything right. He played in all 16 games with seven starts. However, he finished eighth on the team in tackles with 46, third with eight pass-breakups, and he was one of 10 players with an interception. Keep in mind, he’s just getting started.

“I will be the best safety this year,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I’m not here to do much talking. Just know, I’ll be the best safety this year.”

In 2019, the Saints gave up more than an average of 330 yards a game last year, finishing 13th in the league’s team defenses. This year the Saints could do some damage after making one big upgrade by signing veteran Malcolm Jenkins to replace Vonn Bell at strong safety.

