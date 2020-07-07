Advertisement

Haven’t received an absentee ballot? Check here before deadline Tuesday

Voting
Voting(Louisiana Secretary of State)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WAFB) - Louisiana voters have just a few more hours to request an absentee ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary elections.

State residents who’ve requested an absentee ballot but have not yet received one can check on the status of their ballot by clicking the link here. Keep personal information nearby as you’ll need to provide it before clicking the “Check Absentee Ballot Status” button.

The video below, released by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, may be helpful:

Ballots must be requested before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

Ballots must be returned to the parish registrar of voters by the voter or an immediate family member. The deadline to do so is 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 10.

Voters can still participate in-person on election day if they’re not able to meet the absentee ballot deadline. Election Day is July 11.

Polling locations can also be found by clicking the link here.

