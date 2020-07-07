Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida. Another eight teams will arrive Wednesday and the final eight on Thursday. For some teams, the getaway comes not long after the reality of the virus struck yet again. Miami closed its facility late last week following positive test results, Milwaukee and Sacramento followed over the weekend after the same circumstance, and now seven of the 22 Disney-bound teams have had to shutter their practice gyms.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson says he feels like he's in good shape as he prepares to help lead New Orleans' eight-game push to make the NBA playoffs. Williamson says his top priorities include bonding with teammates after the NBA this week allowed team facilities to reopen for mandatory workouts following a months-long suspension of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Williamson says the Pelicans can be “really special” if they are healthy and in sync when the season resumes July 30 in Orlando. Williamson has averaged 23.6 points in 19 games since coming back from a preseason knee injury.