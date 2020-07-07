Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The chairman of the state Senate's education committee wants Louisiana’s K-12 public schools to cancel student athletics for the fall semester because of the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. Baton Rouge Sen. Cleo Fields's request comes amid the resurgence of the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 2,000 new virus cases were confirmed Tuesday, and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 disease topped 1,000. Fields sent letters to the heads of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association, calling for the suspension of athletic events as a safety precaution. The health department says more than 3,200 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19. That number grew by 23 Tuesday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 22-year-old Louisiana man accused of shooting a teenager to death outside a shopping mall is being held on a $350,000 bond. Treyvious Dejuan Dotie, of Shreveport, was arrested Saturday shortly after 19-year-old Bryan Theus died at Ochsner LSU Health. News outlets report Dotie is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Responding officers found Theus outside the east entry of Dillard’s with multiple gunshot wounds. There’s no word on what sparked the altercation, but police believe the men knew each other.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrant advocates in New Orleans claim in a lawsuit that 2019 federal rule changes by the U.S. Department of Labor diminish protections for workers subjected to workplace abuses and human trafficking. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington deals with visas issued to protect workers from deportation when they report workplace crimes. The lawsuit says that last year the Department of Labor began requiring that applications for such visas be referred to law enforcement agencies for review before approval. The suit says that will make many workers less likely to come forward, out of fear their employers will be able to have them deported.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says it will decide whether protection is needed for a map turtle found only in Mississippi and a related species found in Mississippi and Louisiana. The agreement settles a lawsuit filed in January over the status of Pearl River map turtles and Pascagoula map turtles. One is found in the Pearl River watershed in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the other only in part of Mississippi’s Pascagoula River system. The lawsuit was filed by two ecological nonprofits, the Center for Biological Diversity and Healthy Gulf. They sent news releases Monday saying the suit had been settled Thursday.