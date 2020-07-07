Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to order release of medically vulnerable prisoners from a Louisiana jail. The Advocate reports that the judge was acting in an ongoing lawsuit over conditions at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson disagreed with claims that no steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the lockup. He cited new screening and hygiene procedures and efforts by police and prosecutors to reduce the jail population by reducing arrests and resolving cases. The federal lawsuit will proceed on issues of whether the jail’s conditions and health care program are constitutional.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The chairman of the state Senate's education committee wants Louisiana’s K-12 public schools to cancel student athletics for the fall semester because of the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. Baton Rouge Sen. Cleo Fields's request comes amid the resurgence of the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 2,000 new virus cases were confirmed Tuesday, and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 disease topped 1,000. Fields sent letters to the heads of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association, calling for the suspension of athletic events as a safety precaution. The health department says more than 3,200 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19. That number grew by 23 Tuesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers left nearly $106 million of the state’s surplus undecided when they wrapped up their special session this month. The state had nearly $535 million in unspent cash left after closing the books from the 2018-19 budget year. The majority-Republican House and Senate decided against spending all of it because of the uncertainty of state finances with the coronavirus pandemic. They steered about 20% of the money into a new fund, so they can decide either in the fall or early next year if they want to use the money for favored projects or move it into Louisiana’s “rainy day” fund.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 22-year-old Louisiana man accused of shooting a teenager to death outside a shopping mall is being held on a $350,000 bond. Treyvious Dejuan Dotie, of Shreveport, was arrested Saturday shortly after 19-year-old Bryan Theus died at Ochsner LSU Health. News outlets report Dotie is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Responding officers found Theus outside the east entry of Dillard’s with multiple gunshot wounds. There’s no word on what sparked the altercation, but police believe the men knew each other.