Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government is setting up five new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Louisiana’s capital city region amid a sharp uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says most of the sites will open Tuesday with a goal to test as many as 5,000 people a day. Meanwhile, the health director in New Orleans is expressing concerns about strains on testing capacity in her city. Dr. Jennifer Avegno said tests in New Orleans are being done at a rate well above federal standards for a community that size. But she says there are issues getting trays and chemicals needed for large machines used to run the tests.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four former guards at Louisiana's maximum-security prison have been sentenced for their parts in punching, kicking and stomping a handcuffed and shackled inmate and plotting a cover-up. The sentences range from more than nine years in prison for the convicted ringleader to probation for one who didn't try to stop the beating in January 2014 and then agreed to take responsibility for it. Online records show U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced 43-year-old Daniel Davis, 52-year-old Scotty Kennedy, 34-year-old John Sanders and 42-year-old James Savoy Jr. on Thursday in a teleconference. Davis was a major and the others captains.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of the critically endangered gorillas in New Orleans’ zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll” to hold her future offspring. The Audubon Zoo's chief veterinarian, Robert McLean, said Monday that the training doll doesn’t look anything like a gorilla, because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart. Rather, it’s a section of canvas firehose tubing woven to about size of a 4-pound newborn gorilla. The due date is sometime between July 15 and Aug. 20, and veterinarians don't know the baby's sex.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s largest auto insurer is slashing its rates again, as fewer drivers are on the road because of the coronavirus outbreak. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday that State Farm will cut its auto insurance rates in the state by 9.6%. The company covers nearly one-third of the private passenger auto insurance market in Louisiana. The insurance department says it’s the fourth rate cut that State Farm has made in the last two years. The latest reduction will begin Aug. 24 for new policies and renewals after that date. Louisiana's car insurance rates remain among the most expensive in the country.