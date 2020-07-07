Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL LAWSUIT

Judge won't release medically vulnerable inmates from lockup

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to order release of medically vulnerable prisoners from a Louisiana jail. The Advocate reports that the judge was acting in an ongoing lawsuit over conditions at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson disagreed with claims that no steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the lockup. He cited new screening and hygiene procedures and efforts by police and prosecutors to reduce the jail population by reducing arrests and resolving cases. The federal lawsuit will proceed on issues of whether the jail’s conditions and health care program are constitutional.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana virus cases surge, with call to cancel athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The chairman of the state Senate's education committee wants Louisiana’s K-12 public schools to cancel student athletics for the fall semester because of the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. Baton Rouge Sen. Cleo Fields's request comes amid the resurgence of the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 2,000 new virus cases were confirmed Tuesday, and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 disease topped 1,000. Fields sent letters to the heads of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association, calling for the suspension of athletic events as a safety precaution. The health department says more than 3,200 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19. That number grew by 23 Tuesday.

LOUISIANA BUDGET-SURPLUS

Lawmakers retain $106M of Louisiana surplus to settle later

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers left nearly $106 million of the state’s surplus undecided when they wrapped up their special session this month. The state had nearly $535 million in unspent cash left after closing the books from the 2018-19 budget year. The majority-Republican House and Senate decided against spending all of it because of the uncertainty of state finances with the coronavirus pandemic. They steered about 20% of the money into a new fund, so they can decide either in the fall or early next year if they want to use the money for favored projects or move it into Louisiana’s “rainy day” fund.

MALL SHOOTING-ARREST

Bond set at $350K for Louisiana man accused in mall shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 22-year-old Louisiana man accused of shooting a teenager to death outside a shopping mall is being held on a $350,000 bond. Treyvious Dejuan Dotie, of Shreveport, was arrested Saturday shortly after 19-year-old Bryan Theus died at Ochsner LSU Health. News outlets report Dotie is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Responding officers found Theus outside the east entry of Dillard’s with multiple gunshot wounds. There’s no word on what sparked the altercation, but police believe the men knew each other.

IMMIGRANT WORKERS-VISAS-LAWSUIT

Immigrant advocates say US policy change endangers workers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrant advocates in New Orleans claim in a lawsuit that 2019 federal rule changes by the U.S. Department of Labor diminish protections for workers subjected to workplace abuses and human trafficking. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington deals with visas issued to protect workers from deportation when they report workplace crimes. The lawsuit says that last year the Department of Labor began requiring that applications for such visas be referred to law enforcement agencies for review before approval. The suit says that will make many workers less likely to come forward, out of fear their employers will be able to have them deported.

AP-US-PROTECTING-TURTLES-LAWSUIT

Feds to decide if 2 Mississippi turtles need protection

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says it will decide whether protection is needed for a map turtle found only in Mississippi and a related species found in Mississippi and Louisiana. The agreement settles a lawsuit filed in January over the status of Pearl River map turtles and Pascagoula map turtles. One is found in the Pearl River watershed in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the other only in part of Mississippi’s Pascagoula River system. The lawsuit was filed by two ecological nonprofits, the Center for Biological Diversity and Healthy Gulf. They sent news releases Monday saying the suit had been settled Thursday.

PRISON GUARDS- SENTENCING

4 ex-prison guards sentenced in Louisiana inmate beating

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four former guards at Louisiana's maximum-security prison have been sentenced for their parts in punching, kicking and stomping a handcuffed and shackled inmate and plotting a cover-up. The sentences range from more than nine years in prison for the convicted ringleader to probation for one who didn't try to stop the beating in January 2014 and then agreed to take responsibility for it. Online records show U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced 43-year-old Daniel Davis, 52-year-old Scotty Kennedy, 34-year-old John Sanders and 42-year-old James Savoy Jr. on Thursday in a teleconference. Davis was a major and the others captains.

BC-US-PREGNANT ENDANGERED GORILLA

Endangered gorilla in New Orleans expecting 1st baby

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of the critically endangered gorillas in New Orleans’ zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll” to hold her future offspring. The Audubon Zoo's chief veterinarian, Robert McLean, said Monday that the training doll doesn’t look anything like a gorilla, because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart. Rather, it’s a section of canvas firehose tubing woven to about size of a 4-pound newborn gorilla. The due date is sometime between July 15 and Aug. 20, and veterinarians don't know the baby's sex.