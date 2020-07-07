Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Federal government setting up new Louisiana virus test sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government is setting up five new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Louisiana’s capital city region amid a sharp uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says most of the sites will open Tuesday with a goal to test as many as 5,000 people a day. Meanwhile, the health director in New Orleans is expressing concerns about strains on testing capacity in her city. Dr. Jennifer Avegno said tests in New Orleans are being done at a rate well above federal standards for a community that size. But she says there are issues getting trays and chemicals needed for large machines used to run the tests.

PRISON GUARDS- SENTENCING

4 ex-prison guards sentenced in Louisiana inmate beating

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four former guards at Louisiana's maximum-security prison have been sentenced for their parts in punching, kicking and stomping a handcuffed and shackled inmate and plotting a cover-up. The sentences range from more than nine years in prison for the convicted ringleader to probation for one who didn't try to stop the beating in January 2014 and then agreed to take responsibility for it. Online records show U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced 43-year-old Daniel Davis, 52-year-old Scotty Kennedy, 34-year-old John Sanders and 42-year-old James Savoy Jr. on Thursday in a teleconference. Davis was a major and the others captains.

BC-US-PREGNANT ENDANGERED GORILLA

Endangered gorilla in New Orleans expecting 1st baby

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of the critically endangered gorillas in New Orleans’ zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll” to hold her future offspring. The Audubon Zoo's chief veterinarian, Robert McLean, said Monday that the training doll doesn’t look anything like a gorilla, because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart. Rather, it’s a section of canvas firehose tubing woven to about size of a 4-pound newborn gorilla. The due date is sometime between July 15 and Aug. 20, and veterinarians don't know the baby's sex.

AUTO INSURER-RATE CUT

State Farm plans another car insurance rate cut in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s largest auto insurer is slashing its rates again, as fewer drivers are on the road because of the coronavirus outbreak. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday that State Farm will cut its auto insurance rates in the state by 9.6%. The company covers nearly one-third of the private passenger auto insurance market in Louisiana. The insurance department says it’s the fourth rate cut that State Farm has made in the last two years. The latest reduction will begin Aug. 24 for new policies and renewals after that date. Louisiana's car insurance rates remain among the most expensive in the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINO LAYOFFS

Louisiana casinos to lay off nearly 1,150 workers in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A casino operator has reported plans to lay off nearly 1,150 workers at Louisiana locations next month, the latest job losses to hit casinos in the wake of coronavirus-related economic shutdowns. According to Louisiana Workforce Commission notices filed by Penn National Gaming, about 160 workers for L’Auberge Hotel and Casino will be laid off in Baton Rouge and about 440 additional workers will be let go at the L’Auberge Lake Charles casino. The company also runs Boomtown Casino in Harvey, where nearly 200 employees are set to be laid off by Aug. 15. Nearly 350 workers at the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City are also expected to lose their jobs.

CLERGY ABUSE-ARCHDIOCESE BANKRUPTCIES

Victims' group seeks dismissal of archdiocese bankrucptcy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization of victims of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy is seeking dismissal of a bankruptcy filing by the Archdiocese of New Orleans. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a Monday news release the archdiocese filed the petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in “bad faith.” The organization's motion says the case was filed to give the archdiocese an advantage in lawsuits that victims have filed against church leaders. The archdiocese has not filed a response. The archdiocese has said it filed for bankruptcy reorganization to provide time to develop a plan for settling claims using its assets and insurance.

FIRST BLACK WOMAN-OFFICER-DEAD

New Orleans police's first Black woman officer has died

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first Black woman to serve as an officer in the New Orleans Police Department has died. The police department announced Yvonne Bechet’s death on Twitter Sunday. The police force said on Twitter the legacy of Bechet's 22-year service with the department will “never be forgotten.” WWNO-FM previously reported Bechet was one of the first seven women to enter the department’s Academy in 1968. The radio station reported in 2018 Bechet eventually rose up the ranks to serve as a deputy superintendent in the police force. She also worked as an undercover narcotics officer and a commander of the community relations division.

BEGINNING FARMERS

LSU AgCenter's free beginning farmer program starts Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU AgCenter is taking applications for a free 16-week training program for about 20 beginning farmers. Program director Marcus Coleman says the Grow Louisiana program accepts both people who want to farm and those who have been farming for less than 10 years. This is the program's third year. Coleman says the 2018 classes in New Orleans and those last year in Lafayette each had 18 participants. This year's will be at Louisiana State University's Baton Rouge campus. The first eight-week session will be held every Thursday evening starting Oct. 1, with a second eight-week session in the spring.