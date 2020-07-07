Advertisement

Lawmakers retain $106M of Louisiana surplus to settle later

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers left nearly $106 million of the state’s surplus undecided when they wrapped up their special session this month.

The state had nearly $535 million in unspent cash left after closing the books from the 2018-19 budget year.

The majority-Republican House and Senate decided against spending all of it because of the uncertainty of state finances with the coronavirus pandemic. They steered about 20% of the money into a new fund, so they can decide either in the fall or early next year if they want to use the money for favored projects or move it into Louisiana’s “rainy day” fund.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LDEQ discusses the Dresser environmental assessment investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Dresser representatives give an update regarding the investigation of a former Dresser plant, which had a contamination spill years ago.

News

Alexandria City Council delays monument vote, talks confederate street names

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
he Alexandria City Council is delaying their vote on an ordinance to remove the Confederate statue located in the front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Motion to release body cam footage in Daquarious Brown arrest passes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council is asking the city to release the body cam footage from last year’s arrest of Daquarious Brown.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: U.S. Cases Continue to Rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As states continue to shift public health rules for people and businesses – and increase COVID-19 testing - experts say the U.S. is still on track to continue the uptick in cases. Our national investigative team has the latest on states where numbers are going up.

News

Dresser details discussed at Louisiana College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
LDEQ hosted a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

Latest News

News

RPSB discusses Pineville High Mascot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board discussed the controversy behind Pineville High School's Rebel mascot.

News

RPSO: Runaway juvenile Camiliojoe Kavion Neal located

Updated: 3 hours ago
RPSO says Camiliojoe Kavion Neal has been located.

News

Alexandria City Council passes a motion to release body cam footage of the Daquarious Brown arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
City Council passes a motion to release the body camera footage on the Daquarious Brown arrest.

News

Alexandria City Council discusses several topics associated with the Confederacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
At the Alexandria City Council meeting, discussions about Confederate associated objects throughout the city continued.

State

How a little bit of prep work can help you save money on your grocery bill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amanda Kitch
There are small ways to cut back which can add up to big savings.

State

Louisiana casinos lose big during COVID-19 restrictions, thousands of layoffs ensue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Kemker
More than 4,000 casino employees across Louisiana are now officially out of work as executives look to stop the bleeding from COVID-19 restrictions.