Advertisement

LDWF agents arrest 6 people for DWI on the water during Operation Dry Water Weekend

(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(LDWF) - In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested six boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

On July 3, agents arrested Marcus C. Moak, 24, of Bogue Chitto, Miss., on Black River Lake in Concordia Parish and Cody Parker, 27, of Gilbert, on Lake Bruin in Tensas Parish.

On July 4, agents arrested Kevin Gouedy, 48, of Greenwell Springs, on Four Mile Bayou in St. Martin Parish, Rory J. Loupe, 47, of Port Allen, on Four Mile Bayou in Assumption Parish and Joseph Cole, 22, of Trout, on Caney Lake in Jackson Parish.

On July 5 agents arrested John Broussard, 31, of Lake Charles, in Calcasieu Parish.

All arrests were for DWI on the water.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.  Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired.  First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard.  More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.

Copyright 2020 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Bunkie man arrested for house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Bunkie man for setting fire to a vacant house in his neighborhood.

VOD Recordings

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Updated: 2 hours ago
Darin Pasche introduces Blue Bell Ice Cream's new summertime flavor to help celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

VOD Recordings

LSUA Dr. John Rowan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. John Rowan talks about LSUA is offering students multiple options for coursework.

VOD Recordings

Deborah Randolph

Updated: 2 hours ago
Deborah Randolph talks about economic recovery and the new small business grants offered by the state.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

CLTCC practical nursing student delivers neighbor’s baby

Updated: 3 hours ago
A CLTCC practical nursing student helped deliver her neighbor's baby.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 6 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

7/7 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Hemp farms trying to come to Cenla

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Leesville's city council continues to educate themselves about hemp farms before making a decision.

VOD Recordings

Quarantine Babies?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Doctors are expecting a "COVID baby boom" following the months of quarantine during the pandemic.