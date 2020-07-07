LDWF agents arrest 6 people for DWI on the water during Operation Dry Water Weekend

(LDWF) - In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested six boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

On July 3, agents arrested Marcus C. Moak, 24, of Bogue Chitto, Miss., on Black River Lake in Concordia Parish and Cody Parker, 27, of Gilbert, on Lake Bruin in Tensas Parish.

On July 4, agents arrested Kevin Gouedy, 48, of Greenwell Springs, on Four Mile Bayou in St. Martin Parish, Rory J. Loupe, 47, of Port Allen, on Four Mile Bayou in Assumption Parish and Joseph Cole, 22, of Trout, on Caney Lake in Jackson Parish.

On July 5 agents arrested John Broussard, 31, of Lake Charles, in Calcasieu Parish.

All arrests were for DWI on the water.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.

