Advertisement

Local business owner says he’s temporarily closing to protect his family from COVID-19 after customers put safety at risk

Owner of Precise Barbershop in Pineville says the money is no longer worth the risk
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One local business owner says he feels like a sitting duck at his own business. So for now, he’s voluntarily closing his business to protect his family from COVID-19.

Dwayne Dupar is the owner of Precise Barbershop in Pineville. He says his wife has underlying health conditions that makes him especially concerned about COVID-19.
Dwayne Dupar is the owner of Precise Barbershop in Pineville. He says his wife has underlying health conditions that makes him especially concerned about COVID-19.(KALB)

Dwayne Dupar owns Precise Barbershop in Pineville, and was one of the many businesses that was forced to close down when the stay at home order was issued. When the barbershop reopened in May, Dupar says he expected customers to be respectful of his shop and the safety measures he put in place, like asking people to voluntarily wear a mask while waiting and sanitizing their hands upon arrival. Dupar says that’s been far from the case, and he’s since had customers come into his shop without masks, some even telling stories about being exposed to multiple people with COVID-19. That’s something that’s made him increasingly uncomfortable. Dupar says he’s already had one close family member hospitalized with the illness, so he’s seen firsthand the toll it can take. He adds that his wife would be considered high risk if exposed, leading him to make the decision to close his shop for the next two weeks as a precaution, as COVID-19 cases here continue rising.

A sign posted on the door of Precise Barbershop says the shop is closing as a precaution.
A sign posted on the door of Precise Barbershop says the shop is closing as a precaution.(KALB)

“This is about other people. It’s not about you. You may not be impacted as bad but then you could go get someone infected who could possibly pass away so that’s the scary part. It’s about your neighbor. This corona - the coronavirus is about your neighbor. It’s about respecting your neighbor and about what could possibly happen to them if you don’t respect this.”

Dwayne Dupar

Dupar has signs posted on the front door stating that he plans to reopen in mid-July and when he does - he’ll be strongly enforcing a “no mask no service” policy.

When Precise Barbershop reopens later this month the owner will be enforcing a strict "no mask, no service" policy.
When Precise Barbershop reopens later this month the owner will be enforcing a strict "no mask, no service" policy.(KALB)

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LDEQ discusses the Dresser environmental assessment investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Dresser representatives give an update regarding the investigation of a former Dresser plant, which had a contamination spill years ago.

News

Alexandria City Council delays monument vote, talks confederate street names

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
he Alexandria City Council is delaying their vote on an ordinance to remove the Confederate statue located in the front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Motion to release body cam footage in Daquarious Brown arrest passes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council is asking the city to release the body cam footage from last year’s arrest of Daquarious Brown.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: U.S. Cases Continue to Rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As states continue to shift public health rules for people and businesses – and increase COVID-19 testing - experts say the U.S. is still on track to continue the uptick in cases. Our national investigative team has the latest on states where numbers are going up.

News

Dresser details discussed at Louisiana College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
LDEQ hosted a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

Latest News

News

RPSB discusses Pineville High Mascot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board discussed the controversy behind Pineville High School's Rebel mascot.

News

RPSO: Runaway juvenile Camiliojoe Kavion Neal located

Updated: 3 hours ago
RPSO says Camiliojoe Kavion Neal has been located.

News

Alexandria City Council passes a motion to release body cam footage of the Daquarious Brown arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
City Council passes a motion to release the body camera footage on the Daquarious Brown arrest.

News

Alexandria City Council discusses several topics associated with the Confederacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
At the Alexandria City Council meeting, discussions about Confederate associated objects throughout the city continued.

News

Walmart employs more than 265,000 veterans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
A retired Air Force veteran finds a new home in the workforce at Walmart.

News

State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses Dresser meeting, possible school changes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses Tuesday's Dresser meeting and possible school changes for Fall 2020.