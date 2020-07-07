Local business owner says he’s temporarily closing to protect his family from COVID-19 after customers put safety at risk

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One local business owner says he feels like a sitting duck at his own business. So for now, he’s voluntarily closing his business to protect his family from COVID-19.

Dwayne Dupar is the owner of Precise Barbershop in Pineville. He says his wife has underlying health conditions that makes him especially concerned about COVID-19. (KALB)

Dwayne Dupar owns Precise Barbershop in Pineville, and was one of the many businesses that was forced to close down when the stay at home order was issued. When the barbershop reopened in May, Dupar says he expected customers to be respectful of his shop and the safety measures he put in place, like asking people to voluntarily wear a mask while waiting and sanitizing their hands upon arrival. Dupar says that’s been far from the case, and he’s since had customers come into his shop without masks, some even telling stories about being exposed to multiple people with COVID-19. That’s something that’s made him increasingly uncomfortable. Dupar says he’s already had one close family member hospitalized with the illness, so he’s seen firsthand the toll it can take. He adds that his wife would be considered high risk if exposed, leading him to make the decision to close his shop for the next two weeks as a precaution, as COVID-19 cases here continue rising.

A sign posted on the door of Precise Barbershop says the shop is closing as a precaution. (KALB)

“This is about other people. It’s not about you. You may not be impacted as bad but then you could go get someone infected who could possibly pass away so that’s the scary part. It’s about your neighbor. This corona - the coronavirus is about your neighbor. It’s about respecting your neighbor and about what could possibly happen to them if you don’t respect this.”

Dupar has signs posted on the front door stating that he plans to reopen in mid-July and when he does - he’ll be strongly enforcing a “no mask no service” policy.

When Precise Barbershop reopens later this month the owner will be enforcing a strict "no mask, no service" policy. (KALB)

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.