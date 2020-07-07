Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 07.

Tuesday, Jul. 07 6:00 PM New Orleans public meeting on bike projects - City of New Orleans hosts informational public meeting, via teleconference, to provide an update on the proposed designs for improvements for the French Quarter/Marigny transportation network project, a collaboration of the Department of Public Works, Roadwork NOLA, and the Mayor's Office of Transportation

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: City of New Orleans Communications, communications@nola.gov, 1 504 658 4962

Dial-in meeting number: 504-658-7001 Access code: 197 547 57

Thursday, Jul. 09 6:00 PM New Orleans public meeting on bike projects - City of New Orleans hosts informational public meeting, via teleconference, to provide an update on the proposed designs for improvements for the Central City and Lower Garden District transportation network project, a collaboration of the Department of Public Works, Roadwork NOLA, and the Mayor's Office of Transportation

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: City of New Orleans Communications, communications@nola.gov, 1 504 658 4962

Dial-in meeting number: 504-658-7001 Access code: 999 253 315

