Menard announces two coaching changes while Kenzie Cox signs with Centenary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday would prove to be more than busy for the Holy Savior Menard Eagles as they would announce the addition of two new coaches to their staff as well as seeing Kenzie Cox sign to play at the collegiate level.

Chris Chelette was named the swim team’s head coach. Chelette has previous experience in coaching the sport and says that his family played a big part in his decision.

“The traditions with Menard are fantastic,” Chelette said. “My kids go here, and it’s just a part of the atmosphere that I wanted to be brought in on and add on to. They’ve had a swim program that’s been here for many years, and I wanted to see if we could take it to new higher levels.”

Ian Ragsdale gained the title of head coach for the girls’ soccer program. Ragsdale said that he had been familiar with some of the staff members on the boys’ soccer team and is looking to continue the Lady Eagles’ winning tradition.

“I’m looking to commit for a long term and really build a program,” Ragsdale said. “They’ve had success under the previous coach so our expectations are to get back in the mix again. We really want to go through the junior high program and develop those players to finish off their high school careers. We want to drive for a championship for sure.”

Former Menard softball player Kenzie Cox signed with Centenary College in Shreveport.

In 2019, Cox had a .515 batting average coupled with a .857 on base percentage. She’d finish her junior campaign first team all-district and was an all-state selection. She says she’s excited to join the Ladies.

“I’m so excited to get to work because it’s going to be perfect,” Cox said. “I’m going to be back working hard with a team that I didn’t get to finish my senior year off with, but I’m going to get to keep going with a big team. I’ll get to know them and work super hard with them.”

