RPSO: Runaway juvenile Camiliojoe Kavion Neal located

(RPSO UPDATE - 9:47p.m.) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that runaway juvenile Camiliojoe Kavion Neal has been located. They would like to thank the public for their assistance.

(RPSO - 4:48 p.m.) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Camiliojoe Kavion Neal.

Camiliojoe is a 15-year-old black male, 5′8″ tall, 290 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray jogging pants and black “Jordan” Nike shoes.

On Monday, July 6, Camiliojoe was reported missing from his residence located in the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish.

If anyone has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Camiliojoe, they are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Main Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

