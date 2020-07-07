Advertisement

Walmart employs more than 265,000 veterans

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After 20 years of service, Ken Nettles, a retired Air Force veteran, wanted a second career.

"I could not in good conscious sit in my house," Nettles explained. "That's not me."

Instead, the retired airmen turned in his uniform for a blue and gold vest.

"It just so happened that the current manager here was also a cheerleader for my wife," Nettles continued explaining. "So, we reached out to her and asked her what kind of career opportunities I could have here at Walmart."

Ken is one of more 265,000 veterans who call Walmart their second home.

“To be able to transition from the military over to the civilian sector is sometimes a difficult transition for military members,” Nettles mentioned. “So in this career, I was easily able to transition from the military to Walmart. They made it very easy.”

In 2013, Walmart made its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment. It’s a commitment that focuses on keeping people like Nettles busy and employed. Since the start of their commitment, Walmart has hired more than 265,000 veterans, and more than 6,000 of those hires came right here in Louisiana.

“For those individuals coming out of military service,” Nettles said. “Walmart is a great place to hang your hat.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LDEQ discusses the Dresser environmental assessment investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Dresser representatives give an update regarding the investigation of a former Dresser plant, which had a contamination spill years ago.

News

Alexandria City Council delays monument vote, talks confederate street names

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
he Alexandria City Council is delaying their vote on an ordinance to remove the Confederate statue located in the front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Motion to release body cam footage in Daquarious Brown arrest passes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council is asking the city to release the body cam footage from last year’s arrest of Daquarious Brown.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: U.S. Cases Continue to Rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As states continue to shift public health rules for people and businesses – and increase COVID-19 testing - experts say the U.S. is still on track to continue the uptick in cases. Our national investigative team has the latest on states where numbers are going up.

News

Dresser details discussed at Louisiana College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
LDEQ hosted a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

Latest News

News

RPSB discusses Pineville High Mascot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board discussed the controversy behind Pineville High School's Rebel mascot.

News

RPSO: Runaway juvenile Camiliojoe Kavion Neal located

Updated: 4 hours ago
RPSO says Camiliojoe Kavion Neal has been located.

News

Alexandria City Council passes a motion to release body cam footage of the Daquarious Brown arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
City Council passes a motion to release the body camera footage on the Daquarious Brown arrest.

News

Alexandria City Council discusses several topics associated with the Confederacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
At the Alexandria City Council meeting, discussions about Confederate associated objects throughout the city continued.

News

State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses Dresser meeting, possible school changes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses Tuesday's Dresser meeting and possible school changes for Fall 2020.