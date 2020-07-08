Advertisement

2 charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural in California

Two people are charged with a hate crime for defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in California.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
MARTINEZ, Calif. (Gray News) - California prosecutors have charged two people with a hate crime along with other misdemeanors for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, face the charges after Anderson started covering up the street mural in their home city of Martinez on July 4. Prosecutors accused Nelson of aiding in the vandalism, which was captured on video.

Nelson was heard on a video that was later posted on social media defending the defacing of the mural.

“No one wants Black Lives Matter here,” Nelson said in a video obtained by KGO. “All lives matter.”

Prosecutors claim a Martinez resident applied for a permit to paint the temporary mural on a downtown road. The pair began defacing the mural soon after it was completed.

Nelson was able to paint over the letters “B” and “L.” The pair are charged with violation of civil rights, vandalism and possession of tools to commit vandalism. If convicted, they could face up to one year in jail.

As people watched over the mural on Sunday to prevent further vandalism, KGO reports another man was arrested when he drove up to the scene and pulled out a gun.

