Alternative Baseball coming to Alexandria for special needs children

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Everyone wants to feel included.

That’s why Taylor Duncan is making sure no one is left out.

Taylor was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at four years old. Because of his condition, he didn’t get the chance to play baseball.

“My mother helped through a lot of those obstacles,” Duncan said. “As I got older, I faced a lot of preconceived notions and stigmas from peers.”

His experiences inspired him to start the Alternative Baseball Organization in 2016.

“It’s inspired me to provide a service,” Duncan said. “I’m providing the ultimate baseball experience for others just like myself. We just want to be encouraged to be the best we can be.”

His goal is to give a real baseball experience to kids with special needs.

“We believe everyone deserves the traditional opportunity to play America’s pastime without fear of judgement,” Duncan said. “They should be able to celebrate it with their peers around them that may be in similar shoes.”

The organization has been started in 34 cities across the U.S. It’s now making its way Alexandria.

“We’re here to unite,” Duncan said. “We’re here to except you for who you are and encourage you to be the best you can be. We want to help you have the confidence to conquer things on and off the field. I mean that when I say that. You won’t see any negativity or perceptions of what you can’t do. We’re focusing on what you can do.

ABO plays under official rules of the MLB. Players don’t have buddies because the league has an emphasis on players’ independence.

The organization also helps to supply each city with donated equipment to use during games.

“We push our players past their boundaries so they can realize that they are so much more than maybe what they thought they could do in their wildest imaginations,” Duncan said.

To donate, sign up to volunteer, or sign up to play for the Alternative Baseball Organization visit their website here.

