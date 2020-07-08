ASH’s Anya Brown picks up nine honors at USSSA State Championship

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While the rest of the sports world is praying for a season, ASH sophomore softball player Anya Brown returned home after the weekend with a USSA (United States Specialty Association) State Championship and nine other honors.

“I am so proud that we won the championships,” Brown said. “I thought it was going to be a little more challenging, but it wasn’t.”

The 15-year old has been a member of the Diamond Express travel ball team for only a year, under head coach Brian Pontiff and has made a name for herself. She took home MVP, two outstanding play honors, three sportsmanship honors, and three team spirit honors.

“She does everything a coach would expect, if not more,” Diamond Express head coach Brian Pontiff said. “Her speed, base-running skills, are unbelievable. She gives it all she has every time she steps on the field.”

Brown finished her travel ball season with a .700 batting average and an on-base percentage of .739. That was just a preview of what to expect in her career with the Lady Trojans.

