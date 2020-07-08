Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish welcomes new sheriff David Dauzat

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Last November, David Dauzat defeated Doug Anderson in a runoff election. Anderson previously served as the sheriff for the last twelve years, but on July 1st, Dauzat took office to officially become the new sheriff in town.

“I’m really excited. We’ve been here around four days, and there’s already been some progress,” said Dauzat.

Dauzat says some of the progress being made includes improvements with the jails, putting three more vehicles on the road for patrolmen, and morale not only within the department, but also the community as well. Dauzat also wants to clean up the budget.

Dauzat said, “We changed a couple of venders which gave us better pricing. We also renegotiated with venders that we’re currently doing business with and we lowered some of that bill.”

Before taking over as sheriff, Dauzat served as a Louisiana State Trooper for nearly 20 years. He believes that that experience will serve him well with his new position in Avoyelles Parish.

Dauzat went on to say, “My whole career as a trooper was just go out there and do your job. The rest will fall in place, so that’s what we’re going to do here. I never ran for the title of sheriff, I ran for the position, and I just want to help the people.”

His first week in office is in the books. Now the focus is to continue improving the department and Avoyelles Parish.

