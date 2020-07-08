Advertisement

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Searchers recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Specialized divers were searching the bottom of Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

“Our No. 1 goal is to find those last two victims,‘' he said, noting they are likely more than 125 feet (40 meters) below the surface of the popular lake.

One of the aircraft in the Sunday collision was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot.

The sheriff’s office has identified the pilot as Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington. One passenger was identified as Sean K. Fredrickson, a golf instructor from Lake Oswego, Oregon. Also killed were his children, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Their names were not released. Another man on the plane has not been identified.

April Upchurch, Fredrickson’s wife and mother of the three children, asked people to keep her family in their prayers.

`I am reeling from the loss,” she said. “But take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.‘'

The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho, the sheriff's office said. The identities of the people onboard have not been released.

Higgins said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene.

The planes collided near Powderhorn Bay, and recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found.

Higgins said the wreckage of the two airplanes is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom. After all the bodies are recovered, the wreckage will eventually be lifted out of the lake.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Homeless man who helped save DC officer being stabbed reunites with family

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The injured officer "suffered some pretty serious stab wounds," according to the police chief, who credits the homeless good Samaritan with saving the man's life.

National

Homeless man helps DC officer getting stabbed with scissors by suspect

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
The injured officer "suffered some pretty serious stab wounds," according to the police chief, who credits the homeless good Samaritan with saving the man's life.

National

International students will be forced to leave US if colleges go to online learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
ICE announced that if universities in the United States implement all online learning for the fall semester due to COVID-19, international students will be forced to leave the country or risk deportation.

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her 12-year-old student. She served a 7½-year prison term.

News

LDEQ discusses the Dresser environmental assessment investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Dresser representatives give an update regarding the investigation of a former Dresser plant, which had a contamination spill years ago.

Latest News

National

Members of Trump's inner circle benefit from pandemic business bailouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
There's nothing to indicate that these companies did anything wrong or received favorable treatment. They represent only a small portion of the nearly 5 million companies receiving loans.

News

Alexandria City Council delays monument vote, talks confederate street names

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
he Alexandria City Council is delaying their vote on an ordinance to remove the Confederate statue located in the front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Motion to release body cam footage in Daquarious Brown arrest passes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council is asking the city to release the body cam footage from last year’s arrest of Daquarious Brown.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: U.S. Cases Continue to Rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As states continue to shift public health rules for people and businesses – and increase COVID-19 testing - experts say the U.S. is still on track to continue the uptick in cases. Our national investigative team has the latest on states where numbers are going up.

News

Dresser details discussed at Louisiana College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
LDEQ hosted a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

News

RPSB discusses Pineville High Mascot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board discussed the controversy behind Pineville High School's Rebel mascot.