Brookshire Grocery Co. to extend daily discount for senior citizens and critical, emergency service providers to Aug. 4

Super 1 Foods
Super 1 Foods(KALB)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The following information was released to News Channel 5 by the Brookshire Grocery Company:

TYLER, Texas – Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is extending its discount programs through Aug. 4, 2020, for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers in all four of its banners – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s. BGC has offered both discount programs for more than 13 weeks and has been able to save discount recipients more than $10.4 million during this difficult time.

“We are grateful to be able to continue to give back to those who are serving on the front lines as well as those who are at high risk,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “As we deal with this pandemic, we believe it is important to show appreciation to those who are serving on the front lines caring for our neighbors. We will continue to give back to our customers and communities while making safety our top priority in our stores.”

Senior Citizen Discount

BGC is extending the 5 percent daily discount for senior citizens which started on March 18. The discount is available upon request to customers age 60 or older with valid ID. BGC is also still strongly encouraging that the first two hours of operations be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice allowing any senior customers to move to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.

Critical and Emergency Service Providers Discount

The company is also offering a 5 percent daily discount on store-brand products for critical and emergency service providers through Aug. 4, 2020. This discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve). To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identification or name badge.

The store-brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours. Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.

In addition, BGC has waived fees for all customers on Curbside orders, where available, as another way to help those who are depending on the company for this service.

